3PS Celebrates 10 Years of Strategic Growth with Acquisition of Vandalia Digital

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Point Strategies, LLC (3PS), a premier government affairs, marketing, and public relations firm based in Charleston, West Virginia, proudly marks its 10th anniversary with a major expansion — the acquisition of Vandalia Digital, a fast-growing digital communications firm currently serving more than a dozen clients across the region.

The milestone was celebrated with clients, partners, and community leaders during a reception held at The Greenbrier on Thursday, August 28, during the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business Summit. The event highlighted the firm’s decade of growth and the new opportunities created by this strategic acquisition.

Founded in 2015 by Ben Beakes, 3PS has grown from a one-man advocacy operation into a full-service firm offering government relations, strategic communications, creative marketing, and growing consulting services. With an expanded team this year, 3PS has broadened its communications offerings and positioned itself to further assist clients through business and policy consulting support. The integration of Vandalia Digital strengthens 3PS’s digital capabilities — expanding services for current clients and allowing the firm to serve even more businesses across the state.

“This is a transformational moment for 3PS,” said Ben Beakes, Founder and Managing Partner at 3PS. “We’ve spent the last decade helping clients achieve success by staying focused on our mission — to empower our clients through strategic advocacy, effective communication, and unparalleled service. With the addition of Vandalia Digital, we’re now better equipped than ever to be a full-service partner for the people and organizations shaping West Virginia and beyond.”

The firm’s mission is rooted in a client-first philosophy: “At 3PS, our mission is to put our clients in the best position possible to achieve success. We also want to be a light to our clients and to those with whom we interact on their behalf.” This guiding principle has helped 3PS cultivate a loyal client base, expand into new service areas, and recruit top-tier talent from across the communications, business, and policy sectors.

Through the acquisition — completed in partnership with Hager Consulting — Vandalia Digital will now operate as a division of 3PS, bringing new creative talent and digital expertise under the firm’s growing umbrella.

“Vandalia Digital was built to help organizations tell their stories, amplify their missions, and drive real engagement online,” said Jason Hager, Partner and President of Marketing and Public Relations at 3PS. “This acquisition strengthens 3PS’s position as a full-service firm, and I’m proud to be part of a team that’s committed to delivering smart, strategic, and impactful work for every client we serve.”

As 3PS enters its next chapter, the firm is energized by new opportunities to grow, innovate, and deepen its impact. With an expanded team and service offerings, 3PS is poised to help even more clients navigate challenges, tell their stories, and achieve measurable success.

About 3PS

Three Point Strategies (3PS) is a full-service government affairs, marketing, and public relations firm headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia. With a mission to put clients in the best position possible to achieve success, 3PS provides strategic advocacy, creative communications, and client-focused solutions for a diverse portfolio of organizations. Learn more at www.3pswv.com.



About Vandalia Digital

Vandalia Digital is a digital communications agency focused on creative strategy, content development, digital advertising, and online engagement. Now a division of 3PS, Vandalia Digital serves businesses, nonprofits, and advocacy groups throughout the region. Learn more at www.vandalia.digital.

