New Book Unites Oncology’s Brightest Minds to Innovate Cancer Cures

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Voices of Oncology: Fostering a Collaborative Community of Experts to Accelerate Cancer Cures” by Kirk V. Shepard, M.D., and Ramin Farhood, PharmD, M.B.A., brings together the insights of 33 distinguished contributors from across the oncology landscape. The book is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.“Voices of Oncology” offers a bold vision for the future of cancer treatment. Through candid interviews and insightful commentary, these voices share real-world experiences, challenges, and solutions—spanning pharmaceutical executives, academic researchers, patient advocates, and innovation partners. With this project, Drs. Shepard and Farhood capture the vital interplay among these diverse perspectives.The book highlights how oncology is no longer solely driven by scientific innovation, but by seismic shifts in culture, technology, and patient engagement. From precision medicine and digital therapeutics to health equity and real-world data, the contributors outline the structural and cultural changes reshaping oncology today.This work also marks the launch of the Oncology Voice Network (OVN) , a new online community at OncologyVoiceNetwork.com designed to amplify voices, connect experts, and accelerate progress in cancer care.“‘Voices of Oncology’ and the Oncology Voice Network (OVN) together take a bold step toward breaking down barriers that isolate partners within the oncology drug development process,” Dr. Farhood said. “Our mission is simple but powerful: to break silos, encourage cross-functional collaboration, and accelerate the development of lifesaving cancer treatments.”"Voices of Oncology" is a rallying cry for those who believe that unity and innovation are the keys to a cure.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorsDr. Kirk Shepard is a US board-certified oncologist and hematologist with over 30 years of experience in pharma, including leadership at Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda, Baxter, and Eisai. Currently CMO at PDS Biotechnology, he cofounded the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) and co-edited Medical Affairs (2024).Dr. Ramin Farhood is a senior medical executive with over 25 years of experience in patient-centric medical strategies, known for leading successful product launches and building global Medical Affairs teams. Currently SVP at SSI Strategy, he cofounded the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) and Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS), cohosts The Emerging Biotech Leader podcast, and lectures at USC.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

