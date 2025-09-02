ABC Supply Co. ‘Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase’ Returns September 10, 2025

Boca Raton Bowl Logo ABC Supply Co. “Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase” 1 ABC Supply Co. “Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase” 2 ABC Supply Co. “Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase” 3

Culinary Event Kicks Off Road to the Boca Raton Bowl; Proceeds Benefit Spirit of Giving Network’s Holiday Gift Drive

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What: The Boca Raton Bowl’s ABC Supply Co. “Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase” is back for its 10th year, officially kicking off college football season in South Florida. More than 25 of the area’s top chefs, brewmasters, and mixologists will serve up their best game-day bites and beverages at this fan-favorite event. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite college team colors.The showcase builds excitement for the 12th Annual Boca Raton Bowl, set for December 23, 2025, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium on the Florida Atlantic University campus, and airing nationally on ESPN.All proceeds support the Spirit of Giving Network’s Holiday Gift Drive.When: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 6 p.m.Where: Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC), 4950 Communications Avenue, Boca Raton, FloridaTickets: Open to the public. $45 per person in advance; $55 per person at the door. Includes unlimited tastings, beverages (beer, wine, cocktails, and soft drinks), and entertainment. Purchase tickets here Details: Participating restaurants and vendors include:Afrohead Rum, Barrel of Monks Brewing, Boca West Country Club, CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, Ceasar’s Famous Ribs, Cove Brewery, Crazy Uncle Mike’s, Deep Eddy Vodka, Drift, the bar at Sonrisa (Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center), Duffy’s Sports Grill, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, Farmer’s Table, Good Boy Vodka, Graze Craze Boca Raton, How Ya Dough’n, Java powered by LPP Café, Just Baked, Kombucha Cocktails, Loch Bar, Los Bocados, Marcel Brewer’s powered by Carmela Coffee, Marco’s Top Burgers, Mississippi Sweets, Monster Energy Drinks, Novamex (Jarritos, Steaz Iced Tea, Mineragua Sparkling Water), Owls Catering, P Hospitality (Prezzo and Dear Olivia), Prosperity Brewers, Red Pine Restaurant & Bar, The Melting Pot Boca Raton. Plus, live ESPN West Palm broadcasts on-site throughout the evening.A panel of celebrity judges will crown winners in categories including Best Beverage, Most Spirited, People’s Choice, and the coveted Grand Culinary Champion. Judges include:Lindsay Autry – Celebrity Chef, James Beard Foundation nominee, Top Chef finalist (Season 9)Reggie Laroche – Assistant Vice President, Baptist Health Orthopedic CareChristiana Lilly – Editor-in-Chief, Boca MagazineMichael Mayo – Food Writer, Let’s Eat, South FloridaGeorge Petrocelli – Director of Catering, The Boca RatonSponsors: ABC Supply Co. Inc., ESPN Events, Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Magazine and South Florida FairAbout the Boca Raton Bowl The Boca Raton Bowl will take place on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at 2 p.m. at Flagler Credit Union Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. The game also airs nationally on ESPN. For game, ticket and sponsorship information, visit BocaRatonBowl.com and follow Boca Raton Bowl on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube.About Spirit of GivingThe Spirit of Giving Network is a collaborative, nonprofit organization with a focus on children and families in Palm Beach County. It is a forum where nonprofits and community supporters share information, resources and best practices. Learn more at https://spiritofgivingnetwork.com.

