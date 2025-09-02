Learn map and compass navigating Sep. 18 with MDC at Rockwoods Reservation

Body

WILDWOOD, Mo.—Knowing how to navigate through the woods and countryside is an important skill for outdoor adventurers. GPS technology is very helpful, but what happens when the batteries die? There’s no substitute for the tried-and-true map and compass and mastering the art of orienteering.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is presenting an Orienteering class Thursday, Sep. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The program is free and open to those ages 10 and above and will be held at Rockwoods Reservation in Wildwood.

The compass is an excellent tool for hikers, hunters, and others who travel into the field. It can help travelers reach their destination, identify their location, and map a route. Attendees will learn how to do all three at this hands-on orienteering program. It will cover the parts of a compass and how to properly hold one for an accurate reading. How do the compass points relate to cardinal directions? What’s the difference between true north and magnetic north? Why does it matter? These are some of the questions the class will address.

Participants will then put their new skills into action with practical navigation activities using a compass, which will be a treasure hunt for free giveaways. This event will take place outdoors, so attendees should have proper footwear, plenty of water, and prepare for the weather.

This Orienteering class is a free program, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4vb. All planning to attend the event should register separately. Children younger than 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sg.