Governor Ivey Emphasizes Preparedness Starts at Home as Alabama Observes National Preparedness Month

MONTGOMERY – With September designated as “National Preparedness Month,” Governor Kay Ivey is calling on Alabamians to take proactive steps now to safeguard their families before disaster strikes.

“Alabama is no stranger to Mother Nature in all shapes, forms and sizes. From hurricanes to tornadoes, we’ve seen it all,” said Governor Ivey. “I have always believed in having a plan, and I’ve got one. Every Alabama family should, too. Preparedness saves lives, and it makes our communities stronger when challenges come our way.”

This summer, Governor Ivey joined the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) in Clanton to cut the ribbon on the newly renovated State Emergency Operations Center. With technology upgrades, improved communication systems and built-in redundancies, the facility ensures Alabama is equipped to respond quickly and effectively, both at home and when disaster strikes our neighbors.

AEMA Director Jeff Smitherman added, “National Preparedness Month is the time to ensure your family’s safety and preparedness before disaster strikes. Start now by taking an inventory of your supplies and updating your emergency and communications plans. Alabama’s weather can be unpredictable, but being prepared creates resilience among neighbors. The Alabama Emergency Management Agency has made steps towards its resilience with major renovations to the building and State Emergency Operations Center to include technology and communication upgrades and redundancy.”

This year’s theme, “Preparedness Starts at Home,” serves as a reminder to learn about the risks in your area, create a family emergency plan, assemble a go-kit with essential supplies and get involved in your community by taking actions to prepare.

AEMA recommends that every home have a basic emergency Go-Kit including the following:

Water and non-perishable food to last for several days

Cell phone with weather/news apps, as well as portable battery chargers

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio capable of receiving NOAA Weather Radio alerts as well as local news broadcasts

Flashlight with extra batteries

First aid kit

Toiletries and garbage bags

Prescription medications and glasses

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Sturdy shoes or boots

Equally important, households should identify evacuation routes, know nearby shelters and communicate their plans to a trusted contact outside the disaster area.

Governor Ivey will officially sign the National Preparedness Month proclamation later this month.

“Alabamians never hesitate to lend a helping hand. We’ve proven that time and time again, and I am proud of our record of service,” said Governor Ivey. “Most recently, we were ready to send support to our neighbors in the Carolinas, Florida and Texas. At the same time, we must make sure we are just as ready here at home. Preparedness is key to keeping Alabama safe and strong.”

For more information on building a plan and preparing your household, visit www.ready.gov or ema.alabama.gov.

###