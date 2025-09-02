Juno Counseling and Wellness Named Best of Florida for Mental Health Practices

Juno Counseling and Wellness wins Best of Florida award for best mental health practice Juno Counseling and Wellness logo Juno Counseling and Wellness' inviting office space

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juno Counseling and Wellness has officially been recognized by Guide to Florida as one of the Best of Florida winners in Mental Health Practices for 2025. Among just six practices honored across the state, Juno Counseling and Wellness stands out for its innovative approach to therapy, its excellence in client care, and its comprehensive services.

This award positions Juno Counseling and Wellness not only as the best therapist in Florida but also as a leader in reshaping how Floridians view mental health care. By combining traditional psychotherapy with cutting-edge techniques and holistic wellness approaches, Juno has become a trusted destination for families and individuals seeking compassionate, effective, and forward-thinking treatment.

A Visionary Leader in Mental Health Care

At the heart of Juno Counseling and Wellness is Dr. Vassilia Binensztok, PhD, LMHC, NCC, founder, CEO, and clinical director. Dr. Binensztok is widely recognized as a thought leader in the mental health field, known for her ability to bridge the gap between evidence-based psychotherapy and innovative wellness modalities. Her leadership has positioned Juno as a center where mental health care is not just about symptom relief but about whole-person healing, resilience, and transformation.

Dr. Binensztok explains, “When I created Juno Counseling and Wellness, I wanted to build a space where people could experience therapy that feels supportive, personalized, and empowering. Being recognized as one of the Best of Florida practices is a reflection of our team’s dedication and the trust our clients place in us.”

A Holistic and Innovative Approach

What sets Juno Counseling and Wellness apart is its integrative model of care. The practice offers a wide range of therapeutic approaches that allow clients to receive treatment tailored to their unique needs. Beyond traditional psychotherapy, Juno Counseling and Wellness provides nutrition counseling, the Safe and Sound Protocol (SSP), and other nervous-system-focused interventions.

This holistic approach is designed to support not only mental health but also physical and emotional well-being. By addressing the body, brain, and nervous system together, Juno helps clients achieve deeper, longer-lasting results.

Key services include:

• Child and Teen Therapy

• Couples Counseling

• Individual Adult Therapy

• Family Therapy

An Award That Reflects Client Trust

The Guide to Florida’s Best of Florida award is determined by community nominations and votes, making it a powerful reflection of client trust and satisfaction. For Juno Counseling and Wellness to be ranked statewide demonstrates the impact the practice has made not only in Palm Beach Gardens but also across Florida.

Clients often highlight Juno Counseling and Wellness’ warm, welcoming environment, the professional expertise of its providers, and the personalized attention they receive.

Serving All Ages and Needs

Juno Counseling and Wellness is unique in its ability to serve a broad spectrum of client, from toddlers just beginning their emotional journey to adults navigating complex life challenges. The practice provides:

• Child Therapy (ages 2+): Through play therapy, sensory interventions, and the Safe and Sound Protocol, young children receive early support that can set the foundation for lifelong well-being.

• Teen Therapy: Adolescents struggling with anxiety, depression, bullying, or academic stress find a safe place to express themselves and build coping skills.

• Adult Therapy: From trauma recovery to personal growth, Juno offers tailored treatment for individuals seeking healing and resilience.

• Couples Therapy: Married partners, dating couples, and those in long-term relationships benefit from evidence-based approaches that foster trust and intimacy.

• Family Services: Families learn healthier communication strategies and collaborative problem-solving.

This inclusive model ensures that every member of a household can access care under one roof, making Juno a trusted partner for entire families seeking support.

Why Juno Counseling and Wellness Stands Out

Several key factors contribute to Juno Counseling and Wellness’ recognition as the best therapist in Florida:

1. Expert Providers: The practice is staffed by highly trained, compassionate professionals who specialize in diverse areas of care, from child development to trauma recovery.

2. Holistic Wellness Integration: Services extend beyond talk therapy, incorporating nutrition, sensory regulation, and nervous system-focused modalities like the Safe and Sound Protocol.

3. Innovative Programs: Juno stays on the cutting edge of mental health innovation, ensuring clients have access to the latest, most effective treatments.

4. Community Recognition: Being voted by the community as a Best of Florida winner demonstrates trust, impact, and credibility.

5. Commitment to Client Experience: Every aspect of Juno is designed with clients in mind, from the calming environment to personalized treatment plans.

A Statewide Honor with Local Roots

Although Juno Counseling and Wellness is now celebrated as one of the top six practices statewide, the practice remains rooted in Palm Beach County. Local clients are the heartbeat of the practice, and the recognition as a Best of Florida Mental Health Practice shines a spotlight on the exceptional care available right in the Palm Beach area.

Dr. Binensztok emphasizes, “This honor motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what therapy can be. We are committed to expanding our services, deepening our community impact, and ensuring that every client who walks through our doors feels supported, valued, and empowered.”

Looking Ahead

The award from Guide to Florida is not just a recognition of past achievements but also a launching point for Juno’s future. With plans to expand offerings, explore new therapeutic modalities, and reach more families across Florida, Juno Counseling and Wellness is poised to continue its growth as a state leader in mental health care.

About Juno Counseling and Wellness

Juno Counseling and Wellness, based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, provides innovative and holistic mental health services for children, teens, adults, couples, and families. Founded by Dr. Vassilia Binensztok, PhD, LMHC, NCC, the practice integrates evidence-based psychotherapy with cutting-edge wellness modalities.

