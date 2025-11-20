Dr. Vassilia Binensztok of Juno Counseling and Wellness Honored with 2025 Apogee Award for Healthcare Innovator

Dr. Vassilia Binensztok, CEO of Juno Counseling and Wellness Dr. Vassilia Binensztok, CEO of Juno Counseling and Wellness Juno Counseling and Wellness logo

Dr. Vassilia Binensztok wins the 2025 Apogee Award for Healthcare Innovator, honoring her groundbreaking integrative work at Juno Counseling & Wellness.

FT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great pride and excitement that Dr. Vassilia Binensztok, Founder and Lead Therapist of Juno Counseling & Wellness, announces her selection as the 2025 recipient of the Healthcare Innovator award in the prestigious Apogee Awards presented by South Florida Business & Wealth Magazine. The awards recognize distinguished C-Suite leaders across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties whose dedication to their industries and communities rises to an apex of achievement.

This recognition comes as Juno Counseling and Wellness continues its transformation into a leading “psychotherapy meets biohacking” practice. Under Dr. Vassilia Binensztok’s vision, the center has expanded its offerings to include music-based and somatic therapies for adults and children, a dedicated sensory-room and play therapy suite, and nutrition consulting services for mental health, all reflecting a bold integration of trauma-informed psychotherapy and innovative wellness technologies.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award,” said Dr. Vassilia Binensztok. “It affirms our mission at Juno to meet clients where they are, combining evidence-based therapy with the latest in neuro-sensory tools, nutrition, and resilience building. South Florida’s healthcare landscape is evolving, and we are committed to being at the forefront of what it means to heal, grow, and thrive.”

Highlights of the award-winning work include:

• Establishing one of Palm Beach’s first therapy practices to formally integrate sound healing and sensory room services alongside traditional counselling modalities.

• Expanding from a local clinical office to a model designed for future growth, positioning Juno as a regional leader in trauma-informed wellness and innovative therapeutic technology.

• Expanding an influencer presence through Dr. Vassilia’s professional brand, blending clinical insight with lifestyle, mindset, and biohacking reflections, amplifying mental wellness across both consumer and professional audiences.

• Upholding a business philosophy grounded in fairness, hospitality, and service excellence, aligned with Juno’s core values of equity, empowerment and measurable outcomes for individuals and families.

Event Details

The 2025 Apogee Awards ceremony took place on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at The Venue in Fort Lauderdale, where honorees from across sectors were celebrated.

About Juno Counseling & Wellness

Founded by Dr. Vassilia Binensztok and headquartered in Palm Beach, Juno Counseling and Wellness is a boutique psychotherapy and wellness practice dedicated to individuals, couples and families seeking transformative healing. By fusing trauma-informed therapy (including EMDR, IFS, Gottman Method) with sensory interventions, nutrition and bio-hacking enhancements, Juno delivers an experience that transcends traditional talk-therapy. As Dr. Vassilia Binensztok puts it: “We meet your mind, body, and nervous system.”

About South Florida Business & Wealth’s Apogee Awards

The Apogee Awards program honors remarkable C-Suite executives and leaders whose professional achievements and community impact deserve distinction. The 2025 program includes categories such as Innovator of the Year, Healthcare Innovator, Technology Leader, and more, celebrating leadership in the tri-county area.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.