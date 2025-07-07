Juno Counseling and Wellness Honored with Two Top Awards in Palm Beach Post’s 2025 Community Choice Awards

The waiting room at Juno Counseling and Wellness Juno Counseling and Wellness logo Best of Palm Beach County Award

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juno Counseling and Wellness is thrilled to announce it has been awarded Best Mental Health Treatment Center and Best Private Mental Health Practice in the prestigious 2025 Palm Beach Post Community Choice Awards. The announcement, made March 24, 2025, highlights the practice’s unwavering dedication to excellence and its standing as a trusted mental health provider.

A Heartfelt Thank You to the Community

“We are deeply honored and humbled by this recognition,” said Dr. Vassilia Binensztok, founder and CEO of Juno Counseling and Wellness. “These awards reflect not only our clinical rigor, but also the compassionate, personalized care we strive to offer every individual. It means the world to us that our community—clients, families, colleagues, and neighbors—believe in our mission.”

About Juno Counseling and Wellness

Located in Palm Beach Gardens, near PGA Boulevard, Juno Counseling and Wellness is known for its integrative, holistic, neuroscience-based approach to mental healthcare. Led by Dr. Binensztok, the practice blends traditional psychotherapy modalities such as EMDR and trauma-informed care with innovative tools including the Safe and Sound Protocol (SSP), BrainTap technology, nutritional counseling, and a calming sensory room

Since its founding, Juno has helped over 3,000 individuals improve their mental health and well‑being. The practice serves adults, children, couples, and families throughout Palm Beach County—offering services tailored for issues including anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship challenges, ADHD, and behavioral concerns



Why These Awards Matter

Best Mental Health Treatment Center: Acknowledges comprehensive, effective therapeutic care across clinical settings.

Best Private Mental Health Practice: Honors outstanding service in the private sector, focused on personalized care, client experience, and positive outcomes.

Both accolades are voted on by local residents and businesses, making them a true reflection of community sentiment and trust

What Sets Juno Counseling and Wellness Apart

Holistic & Integrative Approach: Combines psychotherapy with neuroscience and biofeedback tools.

Client-Centered Environment: Offers warm, judgment-free spaces—like its sensory room—where clients feel supported from day one.

Cutting-Edge Therapies: Uses evidence-based treatments such as EMDR and SSP alongside BrainTap and nutritional consultations.

Community-Focused: Active in local events, volunteering, and mental health education initiatives.

Community Voices

“This recognition means everything—not because of the award itself, but because it reflects the trust our community places in us,” Dr. Binensztok added.

About the Palm Beach Post Community Choice Awards

Launched annually, the Community Choice Awards celebrate the best of local businesses and services across over 170 categories. Winners are elected through public nomination and voting, with the 2025 results announced at a gala on March 19th. The winners were featured in the Palm Beach Post on March 23, 2025

Looking Ahead

Dr. Binensztok and the team are energized by this recognition and excited to expand their offerings, deepen community engagement, and continue delivering top-tier, accessible mental healthcare.

