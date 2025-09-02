Lansing drinking water upgrades deliver clean, reliable service for the next century

In the heart of Michigan’s capital, a major investment in water infrastructure is laying the groundwork for a healthier community, stronger neighborhoods and a more resilient future. The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) is modernizing its water infrastructure—and is doing so with $32 million in support from EGLE’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. These upgrades will maintain consistent water pressure, reduce the risk of boil water advisories and lower operating costs by an estimated $80,000 annually. Additionally, the BWL plans to replace eight miles of water main every year for approximately the next 100 years to support the delivery of more than 7 billion gallons of water annually.

The project is constructing a new water tower, upgrading the treatment plant, drilling new wells and replacing aging water mains in two of Lansing’s combined sewer overflow subdistricts. For Lansing residents, these upgrades mean peace of mind: turning on the tap and knowing the water is safe, reliable and affordable. For local businesses, it means the stability needed to grow and thrive with confidence that production lines can run without interruption and new developments can move forward with upgraded infrastructure ready to meet demand. For the next generation, it’s an investment in a foundation that will support health, education and opportunities long into the future.

To celebrate the progress happening in Lansing, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) joined state and local leaders for a tour of the BWL Dye Water Conditioning Plant and a roundtable conversation on the far-reaching impacts of water system investments on public health, environmental protection and economic vitality.