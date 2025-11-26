Lung Cancer Awareness Month is a good time to focus on the dangers from radon gas in homes, schools, and anywhere you spend lots of time indoors

As part of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is highlighting a new podcast on radon awareness. Hosted by Jerry Hodak and featuring Leslie Smith III, EGLE’s indoor radon specialist, the four-part podcast educates everyone on the threats posed from long-term exposure to radon, a radioactive, naturally occurring gas that loves to find its way to our indoor spaces!

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that you cannot see, smell, or taste. There are no short-term side effects that could cause alarm or warn of its presence. Long-term exposure to radon increases the risk of developing lung cancer. Radon gas accounts for more deaths from lung cancer, in both men and women, than any other form of cancer in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

“There is a hidden threat in many of our homes in Michigan,” notes Smith. “It’s from a little-known element called radon. Radon exposure can lead to some serious health risks. Yet, many of us are not aware of radon and the dangers that it poses. Our new podcast covers all the details you need to know about radon; how it gets into our homes; how we can test for it; and, how to protect ourselves from it.”

Check out the podcast series. Stay tuned for more information in January -- National Radon Action Month -- by subscribing to updates on radon.