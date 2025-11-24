Join the 2025 MiCorps Annual Conference online for free

The Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps), a statewide network of volunteer monitoring programs that collect and share surface water quality data, is holding its 2025 Annual Conference online on Friday, Dec. 5. This free event is open to everyone – whether a longtime volunteer or just curious about Michigan’s water quality efforts.

Registration is now open!

The conference is a great opportunity to learn about MiCorps programs, connect with fellow volunteer monitors, and explore how everyone’s efforts contribute to protecting Michigan’s lakes and streams.

Conference highlights include:

How agencies use data from the MiCorps Volunteer Stream Monitoring Program.

Online tools and resources for lake and stream monitoring groups.

Ensuring quality in volunteer-collected data.

Inspiring action with data from the MiCorps Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program.

Direct questions about the conference to Jo Latimore, Michigan State University Extension, at 517-432-1491 or Latimor1@MSU.edu; or Tamara Lipsey, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Water Resources Division, at 517-342-4372 or LipseyT@Michigan.gov.

MiCorps is sponsored by EGLE and is administered in partnership with Michigan State University Extension, the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association, and the Huron River Watershed Council.