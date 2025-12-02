EGLE to host three webinars for Water and Wastewater Professionals Week

Next week, Water and Wastewater Professionals Workforce Week is putting a spotlight on the people who work in the drinking water and wastewater industries.

Michigan has thousands of certified operators and other water professionals who work silently behind the scenes to keep the tap flowing and your toilets flushing. The United States Department of Labor’s, Bureau of Labor Statistics, has projected that 8.2 percent of existing water operators will need to be replaced annually between 2016 and 2026.

Michigan’s water industry is essential to the health and success of our state, and offers a wide variety of rewarding career opportunities in the following fields: