All Public School Districts and ESUs must complete and submit the Rule 11: Prekindergarten Program Report by October 15, 2025 . The Prekindergarten Program Report can be found on the new NDE portal. Learn more about the new NDE portal here.

School Districts and ESUs not operating a prekindergarten program must still complete the report so that NDE has a current status of every district and ESU that does not provide prekindergarten services in their local community.

All prekindergarten programs operated by Public Schools and Educational Service Units (ESUs) are required to comply with Rule 11 – Regulations for Prekindergarten Programs Established by School Boards or Educational Service Units and for the Issuance of Early Childhood Education Grants. Rule 11 applies to those programs serving children younger than kindergarten entrance age, including Sixpence, migrant, and home visitation programs.

Access to the Prekindergarten Report is automatically added to District Admin-Public and District Admin-ESU new portal roles. To make a new request for access, once logged into your new portal account go to Profile>Requests and request the Prekindergarten Report-District role.