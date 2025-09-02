Gauteng Provincial Legislature mourns the passing of former Deputy Speaker Uhuru Moiloa

The Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL), Hon. Morakane Mosupyoe, on behalf of the Institution and all its Members, expresses deep sorrow at the sudden passing of former Deputy Speaker Uhuru Moiloa on Friday, 29 August 2025.

The GPL has lost a committed public servant who devoted his life to advancing the democratic mandate of the Legislature and serving the people of Gauteng with distinction.

Hon. Moiloa began his journey in the Provincial Legislature in 1999, where he diligently served in various capacities. Over the years, he chaired numerous committees, including the position of Chairperson of Committees, where he was instrumental in strengthening oversight and ensuring accountability.

His unwavering commitment to the work of the Legislature was further recognised after the 2014 Provincial Elections, when he was elected as Deputy Speaker. In this role, he carried out his responsibilities with the greatest diligence, fairness, and respect for the democratic processes of the House.

Beyond the Legislature, Hon. Moiloa’s service extended to the Executive when he was appointed as a Member of the Executive Council (MEC) in 2018 during former Premier David Makhura’s administration, where he continued to demonstrate his dedication to building a better Gauteng.

“The GPL mourns the loss of a true servant of the people. Former Deputy Speaker Uhuru Moiloa’s contribution to the Legislature and the Province will forever be remembered. His wisdom, humility, and unwavering dedication to public service leave behind an indelible legacy,” said Speaker Mosupyoe.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief. The Institution also conveys its sympathies to the African National Congress (ANC), the political party that deployed him to the Legislature, as it mourns one of its loyal cadres.

Hon. Moiloa’s passing is not only a loss to his family and political home, but to the entire province. His memory will continue to inspire those who remain committed to the values of servant leadership and the pursuit of a better life for all.

Enquiries:

Dipolelo Ramokgopa

Cell: 082 560 5434

E-mail: DRamokgopa@gpl.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates