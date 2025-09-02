Deputy President Mashatile conducts oversight visit to Overberg District Municipality, 4 to 6 Sept

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will, from Thursday, 04 to Saturday, 06 September 2025, conduct an oversight visit to the Western Cape Province in the Overberg District. The visit aims to showcase government efforts to fast-track the Land Reform Programme, support community development initiatives, and lead a national initiative launched to promote cleaner and healthier urban and rural environments through community participation.

Deputy President Mashatile, who also chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and Agriculture, has prioritised outreach visits to communities and areas which have benefited from government’s Land Reform Programme. These visits highlight the commitment to accelerate land restitution and redistribution processes, while supporting agricultural production and investment in the land.

On Thursday, 04 September, the Deputy President will be joined by the Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso, for a visit to the Klein Ezeljacht Farm 126 in the Theewaterskloof Local Municipality, Caledon.

The farm, which produces apples, pears, grain and livestock, was funded through the Land Development Support Programme and has helped many previously disadvantaged farmers reach full production capacity and commercial viability.

Deputy President Mashatile will then engage with representatives of the farming sector to assess the support provided to enhance agricultural productivity. These engagements provide a platform for government to play a meaningful role in offering training, mentorship and financial support to emerging farmers. Through the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development, government is committed to addressing sectoral challenges such as limited access to funding and the impact of climate change on food security.

On Friday, 05 September, the Deputy President will attend the inaugural Charity Gala Dinner hosted by Phawu Lethu Skills Development Training Organisation at the Arabella Golf Course, Kleinmond, in the Overstrand Local Municipality.

As the national champion of Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration, Deputy President Mashatile has accepted the invitation in support of the organisation’s work in assisting vulnerable communities affected by hunger, natural disasters, and poverty—restoring hope and dignity to those in need.

On Saturday, 06 September, the Deputy President will lead a Clean Cities and Towns Campaign in Zwelihle Township, Overstrand Local Municipality, to promote cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities.

The campaign supports South Africa’s developmental objectives by enhancing public health, safety, and infrastructure. It also encourages investment in green energy and innovation to combat environmental degradation. The campaign promotes community participation, shared responsibility for public spaces, and friendly competition among municipalities.

Overstrand is home to the world-renowned land-based whale watching destination of Hermanus and is a key ecotourism region. It boasts Blue Flag beaches, marine conservation zones, and rich biodiversity within the Cape Floral Kingdom. The region’s economy benefits strongly from ecotourism, adventure tourism, and wine tourism.

Deputy President Mashatile will be accompanied by Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso, Minister of Tourism Ms Patricia de Lille, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Mr David Mahlobo, Overstrand Local Municipality Mayor Cllr Archie Klaas, and senior government officials.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Thursday, 04 – Saturday, 06 September 2025

Venue: Overberg District, Western Cape Province

Media programme

Thursday, 04 September 2025 – Land Reform Outreach

09h00: Arrival at Municipal Council Chambers, Theewaterskloof Municipality, Villiersdorp

10h00: Site visit to Theewaterskloof Dam

10h50: Farm tour – Klein Ezeljacht Farm near Villiersdorp

11h35: Stakeholder engagement with farming sector representatives (on-site)

Friday, 05 September 2025 – Phawu Lethu Gala Dinner

17h30: Keynote address by Deputy President

Venue: Arabella Hotel & Golf Estate, Kleinmond, Hermanus

Saturday, 06 September 2025 – Clean Cities and Towns Campaign

08h30: Arrival at Overstrand Local Municipality (Mayor’s Office)

09h30: Community cleaning activities – Zwelihle Township (Ward 05 & 12)

11h15: Tree planting at Sports Ground (Ward 06)

11h50: Community feedback session – Zwelihle Community Hall

13h00: Media door-stop

