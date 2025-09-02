North West Provincial Legislature conducts public hearings on North West Biodiversity Management Amendment Bill, 3 Sep

On Wednesday, 03 September 2025, the Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, chaired by Hon. Mpho Khunou, will hold public hearings on the North West Biodiversity Management Amendment Bill, 2025 at the following venues:

Barolong Boo Mariba Tribal Hall, Tshidilamolomo – Ngaka Modiri Molema District

Wolmaransstad Town Hall, Wolmaransstad – Dr Kenneth Kaunda District

Tseoge Community Hall, Tseoge – Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District

Oukasie Community Hall, Oukasie (Brits) – Bojanala District Municipality

All hearings will commence at 10h00.

The Bill seeks to provide for the management and conservation of the North West Province’s biophysical environment and protected areas within the framework of the National Environmental Management Act, 1998 (Act No. 107 of 1998); to provide for the protection of species and ecological systems that warrant provincial protection; to provide for the sustainable use of indigenous biological resources; and to provide for matters connected therewith. It also seeks to amend the North West Biodiversity Management Act, 2016, so as to effect textual amendments, insert new definitions and new provisions, and provide for matters connected therewith.

Relevant stakeholders have been invited to attend the public hearings.

The public hearings will be streamed live on the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearings and can contact Namhla Luhabe for further information.

Enquiries:

Namhla Luhabe

Cell: 079 527 0628

