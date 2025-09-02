Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,292 in the last 365 days.

Western Cape Government congratulates Tasneem Solomons on winning the Women’s World Masters title

The Western Cape Government proudly congratulates Tasneem Solomons on winning her second Women’s World Masters title in pool at the IEPF World Eightball Pool Champions, which concluded in Ennis, Ireland yesterday.

Tasneem, who hails from Bonteheuwel, now has two titles under her belt after winning this title last year. She was also honoured with a Ministerial commendation award at the 2024 Western Cape Sport Awards.

Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said, “We are incredibly proud of Tasneem, who is a true role model to others. She has worked hard and is reaping the benefits of her dedication, representing South Africa on the world stage. Congratulations Tasneem, and thank you for the example that you are setting to show young girls and women what possibilities there are in sport.”

Media enquiries:
Tania Colyn
Head of Communications
Tel: 076 093 4913 

#GovZAUpdates 
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Western Cape Government congratulates Tasneem Solomons on winning the Women’s World Masters title

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more