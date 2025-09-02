Western Cape Government congratulates Tasneem Solomons on winning the Women’s World Masters title

The Western Cape Government proudly congratulates Tasneem Solomons on winning her second Women’s World Masters title in pool at the IEPF World Eightball Pool Champions, which concluded in Ennis, Ireland yesterday.

Tasneem, who hails from Bonteheuwel, now has two titles under her belt after winning this title last year. She was also honoured with a Ministerial commendation award at the 2024 Western Cape Sport Awards.

Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said, “We are incredibly proud of Tasneem, who is a true role model to others. She has worked hard and is reaping the benefits of her dedication, representing South Africa on the world stage. Congratulations Tasneem, and thank you for the example that you are setting to show young girls and women what possibilities there are in sport.”

Media enquiries:

Tania Colyn

Head of Communications

Tel: 076 093 4913

#GovZAUpdates

