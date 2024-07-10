Overcoming the Barriers Global Executives Face in Working with American Companies

How to work effectively with U.S. companies and businesspeople Co-authors Ali Shami and Steven Howard

New book shows global leaders how to partner effectively with U.S. Companies and Businesspeople.

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American business culture is a unique and powerful force. Those who understand and adapt to it thrive, while those who don’t often struggle.

A new book, Partnering Successfully with American Firms, provides dozens of tips for understanding how Americans conduct business and why their foundation mindset is often “time is money.” Caliente Press, a Southern California business book imprint, publishes the book.

“This book closes the gap for international business executives and managers on how to partner or do business with Americans,” notes co-author Ali Shami, a former senior manager at The Boeing Company. “Additionally, we have included definitions for over 100 common American idioms that non-American leaders and businesspeople find confusing and hard to understand.”

“We want to help the leaders and managers in international organizations create stronger business bonds with their American counterparts,” adds co-author Steven Howard, who has spent 36 years as an American expatriate conducting business across Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, Canada, and Mexico. “With over 70 years of combined international business experience, Ali and I know what works and what doesn’t work when dealing with Americans.”

Partnering Successfully with American Firms is now available globally through Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.

About Ali Shami

Ali Shami is CEO and Founder of FTD Global, which provides training in cultural sensitivity and leadership. He has worked with worldwide clients, partners, and suppliers for over 30 years. During his extensive tenure as a senior leader at Boeing, he was at the forefront of assisting the aircraft company in marketing its products and services across multiple nations and markets.

Ali received multiple Diversity Awards and was listed among the top 100 Boeing managers who obtained the highest scores in the 2009 employee and business survey.

About Steven Howard

Steven Howard is an award-winning author of 23 books on leadership, management, corporate branding, and marketing. He creates and delivers leadership development curricula for frontline, mid-level, and high-potential leaders.

For over 30 years, he has delivered leadership development programs to numerous organizations and institutions in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa. He is well-known for his truly international and multicultural perspective, having lived in the USA for 29 years, in Singapore for 21 years, in Australia for 12 years, and in Mexico for three years. He currently resides in Mexico City.