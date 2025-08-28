Top Global 100 Women in Leadership: Adriana Fuentes Díaz

Award-winning Mexican Author Adriana Fuentes Díaz Award-winning Strong Women book series Top 100 Women in Leadership

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Mexican author Adriana Fuentes Díaz was recently named a Global Top 100 Women in Leadership for her writing and work in bringing the challenges of women to the forefront.

The award is bestowed by the Global Publishing Media Group based in the United Kingdom. It recognizes individuals and organizations making significant impacts, both locally and globally, in contributing to excellence in leadership.

“My goal is to inspire successful women to motivate other women, through my books, podcasts, speaking, and corporate workshops,” explains Adriana. “This reward is wonderful recognition and honor that I share with all women who are helping other women overcome challenges and attain success.”

“We are honored to be the publisher of Adriana’s books,” notes Caliente Press Publisher Steven Howard. “Her Strong Women series, published in both English and Spanish, shares insights and wisdom not only from Adriana, but from successful women through the ages.”

Adriana has been recognized by the National Council of Business Women in Mexico and by the Mexican Legislative Chamber, and the Mexican Embassies in Montreal and Miami for her work in developing women and raising awareness of the many challenges women, especially women throughout Latin America, face in the workplace and society.

Born in Mexico, Adriana spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Venezuela. She returned to her native Mexico 12 years ago and has been active in women’s issues in both the corporate and political spectrums.

In 2020, Adriana was awarded the Ibero-American Literature Prize, in Commemoration of the Anniversary of Miguel de Cervantes, for her book Strong Women Have Beliefs and Values (Las mujeres fuertes tienen creencias y valores). Her books have also received recognition from the International Latino Book Awards and the International Firebird Book Awards, as well as from other industry groups.

Her books are available globally through Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.

