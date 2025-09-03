San Jose Plastic Surgeon Addresses 5 Liposuction Misconceptions

San Jose plastic surgeon Alexander Ereso, MD debunks five common misconceptions about liposuction, an aesthetic surgery designed to remove isolated fat pockets.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a double-residency, double-fellowship-trained San Jose plastic surgeon , Alexander Ereso, MD knows firsthand that aesthetic surgery can offer a multitude of benefits. According to Dr. Ereso, liposuction is among the most popular procedures at his practice. Patients are often ecstatic with the results of this surgery, which involves the removal of stubborn fat with a specialized tool called a cannula. “When performed by an experienced provider, liposuction can create a slimmer, more sculpted physique,” Dr. Ereso states.Dr. Ereso also explains that while liposuction can be a life-changing treatment, many misconceptions surround the procedure, particularly in regards to what liposuction can and cannot achieve. Below, he identifies five common liposuction myths and provides insight into why they are not accurate.1. Liposuction can combat cellulite. Contrary to popular belief, cellulite is not fat; these often unwanted “dimples” are actually made of fibrous bands that pull down on the skin. Dr. Ereso states that while liposuction can effectively remove deep fat deposits, it cannot address the bands that cause cellulite.2. Liposuction is only for females. Dr. Ereso says that although patients sometimes consider liposuction to be a female-oriented surgery, men frequently pursue – as well as benefit from – this cosmetic procedure. “Liposuction can be an excellent solution for anyone who desires a more lean and toned figure, regardless of their gender identity,” says Dr. Ereso.3. The results of liposuction are universally permanent. In Dr. Ereso’s experience, liposuction effects can be permanent or long-lasting; however, this is not always the case. While the fat cells removed during liposuction cannot grow back, new cells can grow in their place, causing isolated fat pockets to appear in different areas. Dr. Ereso notes that this phenomenon is common when the patient gains a significant amount of weight following the procedure.4. Liposuction can only be performed under general anesthesia. Some assume liposuction always requires general anesthesia, but Dr. Ereso clarifies that this is not the case. At his own practice, Dr. Ereso can perform the surgery using local anesthesia, employing a numbing solution to keep the patient relaxed and alert throughout treatment. He adds that his patients may also choose to use the Pro-Nox™ system, a self-administered blend of oxygen and nitrous oxide (“laughing gas”) that can ease anxiety and discomfort while boosting the effects of local anesthetics.5. Liposuction is a quick way to lose weight. Although some believe liposuction is an effective weight loss method, Dr. Ereso urges patients to understand that this is false. Rather, liposuction – as well as variations of the technique, like VASER® liposuction – aims to contour and reshape specific areas of the body. Patients should not expect an automatic weight loss following liposuction; in fact, Dr. Ereso explains that maintaining a stable weight through a healthy lifestyle is crucial to preserving the results.Moreover, Dr. Ereso encourages any patient considering liposuction to consult with an experienced plastic surgeon. “Understanding the realities of liposuction can help patients set realistic expectations and make informed decisions, thereby leading to a more successful procedure,” he concludes.About Alexander Q. Ereso, MDDr. Alexander Ereso is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with years of experience and a record of highly successful procedures. An alumnus of University of California, Berkeley, Dr. Ereso has undergone 20 years of extensive training, which has included Fellowships in Reconstructive Microsurgery and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Residencies in General Surgery and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Ereso is a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) and a member of numerous additional distinguished organizations, such as The Aesthetic Society, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), and the American College of Surgeons (ACS). At Alexander Ereso Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics, Dr. Ereso maintains a devotion to state-of-the-art techniques and patient-focused care. He is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Alexander Ereso Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics, please visit eresoplasticsurgery.com and www.facebook.com/eresoplasticsurgery or find the practice on Instagram @eresoplasticsurgery.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.eresoplasticsurgery.com/practice-news/san-jose-plastic-surgeon-addresses-5-liposuction-misconceptions/ ###Alexander Ereso MD Plastic Surgery and AestheticsAlexander Q. Ereso, MD525 South Dr., #203Mountain View, CA 94040(650) 964-6600Rosemont Media

