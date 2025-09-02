Senior Helpers Opens Doors in the Miami-Dade Area

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

New Senior Helpers Location opened in the Miami-Dade area. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

MIAMI LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in the Miami-Dade area.The location, owned and operated by Abelardo A. Tous-Mulkay, officially began serving the community on June 27, 2025. Abelardo is a seasoned C-suite executive and entrepreneur with over four decades of leadership experience in the global information technology sector. Known for his strategic vision and ability to scale businesses, he brings expertise in global market expansion, P&L management, and building high-performing teams. Through Senior Helpers of Miami-Dade, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“Caring for seniors at home takes compassion, patience, and empathy—but it’s some of the most meaningful work we can do. At Senior Helpers Miami-Dade, we strive to give families the greatest gift possible: helping loved ones remain in the comfort of home, surrounded by the life they know and love.” – Abelardo A. Tous-MulkaySenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Abelardo’s passion for senior care is deeply personal. After witnessing his mother’s long battle with Alzheimer’s and the invaluable role compassionate caregivers played in her life, he developed a steadfast belief that seniors deserve to age in the comfort of their own homes. Motivated by this experience, he is committed to ensuring families in his community have access to the same level of care and dignity he wished for his own loved one.“My mother’s ten-year battle with Alzheimer’s taught me the true value of in-home care. It’s about preserving dignity, identity, and connection. That experience inspired me to join Senior Helpers, where I can help seniors age gracefully in the comfort of their own homes.” – Abelardo A. Tous-MulkaySenior Helpers of Miami-Dade offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Abelardo is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “His passion for helping seniors age with comfort and dignity, makes him the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Miami-Dade residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Miami-Dade is located at 5190 NW 167th St #215, Miami Lakes, FL 33014.To contact the office, call (305) 521-3422 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/fl/miami-lakes/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

Tailored Senior Care at Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.