NANT Announces Annual International Neonatal Therapy Week

The National Association of Neonatal Therapists (NANT) Announces International Neonatal Therapy Week (INTW), September 21 - 27, 2025

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Neonatal Therapists (NANT) proudly announces International Neonatal Therapy Week (INTW), from September 21–27, 2025. Sponsored by NANT and its Premier Partners, this annual event honors the remarkable work of occupational therapists, physical therapists, and speech-language pathologists who care for infants and families in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) around the world.The theme, “Celebrating Global Connections,” reflects the shared commitment of neonatal therapists worldwide who strive to improve neurodevelopmental outcomes for medically fragile newborns. Throughout the week, NANT Members will receive thoughtful gestures of appreciation with opportunities to learn, connect, and feel supported in their essential work.Sue Ludwig, NANT President, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are proud of the progress neonatal therapists continue to make in improving outcomes for babies and families worldwide. For decades, they have worked in the NICU—often with minimal support—yet their dedication has never wavered. Some of our international Members are even the sole neonatal therapist in their country. This week is the perfect time to recognize their individual and collective commitment to enhancing neurodevelopmental outcomes for babies in the NICU. We are honored to celebrate them.”Special Membership offers will be available during INTW for those who are not yet NANT Members. NANT encourages both Members and non-members to spread the word about this global celebration by sharing their support on social media using the hashtags #NeonatalTherapy and #INTW2025.Be Inspired. Connect and Learn. Get Better Outcomes.To find out more information about International Neonatal Therapy Week, visit www.internationalneonataltherapyweek.com For more information about the NANT organization and the annual NANT16 Conference, visit www.neonataltherapists.com

