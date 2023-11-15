The National Association of Neonatal Therapists Announces Upcoming 2023 Virtual Summit
This online event will be held on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, with speakers Bobbi Pineda, PhD, OTR/L, CNT, and Terrie Inder, MD, MBChBCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Neonatal Therapists (NANT) will host a Virtual Summit including live Q&A on Tuesday, December 5th, from 1:00–2:45 PM EST.
The topic presented this year is Using the Neonatal Physical and Neurobehavioral Exam to Guide Your Therapeutic Approach by Bobbi Pineda, PhD, OTR/L, CNT, and Terrie Inder, MD, MBChB. The speakers will discuss neonatal physical, neurological, and neurobehavioral exams in the context of informing therapeutic strategies. The importance of carefully selecting the right tool based on the goals of the evaluation, age, and stability of the infant, and available resources will be emphasized.
This annual online event is ideal for introducing highly relevant subject matter to a global audience and connecting the neonatal therapy community worldwide.
NANT’s Virtual Summit is a complimentary event. It will include a discussion at the conclusion of the program, and a recording will be made available to all registrants.
This course offers CE Credit for OTs, PTs, and SLPs. Participants must view the entire presentation and complete a learning assessment to receive CE Credit. Partial credit will not be awarded.
Participants must register for the 2023 NANT Virtual Summit to attend.
Visit http://nantvirtualsummit.com to register and for more information. This is time-sensitive, as the Summit takes place on Tuesday, December 5th.
The National Association of Neonatal Therapists (NANT) is the professional organization that serves neonatal occupational therapists, physical therapists, and speech-language pathologists.
Questions regarding CE credit should be directed to the National Association of Neonatal Therapists at info@neonataltherapists.com or (866) 999-5524.
Sue Ludwig
National Association of Neonatal Therapists
+1 866-999-5524
info@neonataltherapists.com