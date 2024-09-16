NANT Announces Annual International Neonatal Therapy Week

The National Association of Neonatal Therapists (NANT) Announces International Neonatal Therapy Week (INTW), September 15 - 21, 2024

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Neonatal Therapists (NANT) is thrilled to announce the upcoming International Neonatal Therapy Week (INTW), scheduled to take place from September 15 to 21, 2024. This annual event, sponsored by NANT and its Premier Partners, celebrates the exceptional work of the world’s occupational therapists, physical therapists, and speech-language pathologists who support infants and families in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).The theme for INTW 2024 is “Celebrating Global Connections.” This week-long celebration aims to honor the vital contributions of neonatal therapists in enhancing neurodevelopmental outcomes for babies in the NICU. Throughout the week, NANT Members will receive thank-you gestures designed to inform, inspire, and support their ongoing efforts to elevate the global development and well-being of vulnerable infants and families in their care.Sue Ludwig, NANT President, expressed her enthusiasm: "We are proud of the strides neonatal therapists continue to make toward improving both short and long-term outcomes around the world. Neonatal therapists have been working in the NICU for decades, often with minimal support. Some of our international Members are the sole neonatal therapists in their country.This week is an ideal time to recognize their individual and collective contributions and celebrate their dedication to enhancing neurodevelopmental outcomes for NICU babies. We can’t wait to honor them with this special week."Special offers will be available for those who are not yet NANT Members during INTW. NANT encourages both Members and non-members to spread the word about this global celebration by sharing their support on social media using the hashtags #NeonatalTherapy and #INTW2024.Be Inspired. Connect And Learn. Get Better Outcomes.To find out more information about International Neonatal Therapy Week visit www.internationalneonataltherapyweek.com For more information about NANT visit www.neonataltherapists.com

