Grass Plus, Inc. announces expanded service offerings with the addition of golf course irrigation system installation, serving Utah and surrounding states.

EDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grass Plus, Inc. Expands Services to Include Golf Course Irrigation Installation

Grass Plus Inc., a Utah-based landscaping and environmental services company, announced the addition of golf course irrigation installation to its range of professional services. This expansion reflects the company’s commitment to delivering reliable water management solutions across increasingly specialized projects in Utah and surrounding states.

For more than three decades, Grass Plus Inc. has provided custom irrigation systems for residential, commercial, and industrial landscapes. The new golf course service line extends that expertise to large-scale turf areas where efficient irrigation systems are essential for sustainability, playability, and resource management.

The company’s expanded capabilities will support golf courses with tailored irrigation design, installation, and integration of advanced water-saving technologies. The service is particularly valuable for facilities in Utah’s arid climate, where water conservation is a top priority.

A Word from the Owner

“Golf course irrigation demands precision and reliability. Expanding into this area leverages our experience in large-scale irrigation to an industry where water management is critical.”

— Blake Burhley, Owner of Grass Plus, Inc.

About Grass Plus, Inc.

Founded in 1993, Grass Plus, Inc. is located at 5554 E 2200 N, Eden, UT 84310. The company specializes in landscaping, irrigation, hydroseeding, erosion control, and site restoration across Utah and neighboring states. Known for innovation and dependability, Grass Plus Inc. supports residential, commercial, and industrial projects while promoting environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

