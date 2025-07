Astria Learning to partner with Georgian Universities to Develop AI-Powered eCampus

Astria Learning CEO Visits Georgia to Launch Strategic Expansion in the Caucasus Region

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astria Learning, a global leader in digital education infrastructure operating in over 16 countries, including Ghana, Mexico, Botswana and Jordan announces its official expansion into Georgia. This strategic initiative is designed to empower Georgian universities to deliver scalable, internationally recognized online Masterโ€™s and PhD programs under their own brands, without any upfront capital investment.

Astria Learning CEO Dr. Jeff Bordes recently visited Georgia, meeting senior leadership from prestigious institutions including Tbilisi State University (TSU), Georgian Technical University (GTU), Ilia State University, and Sokhumi State University (SOU). These discussions highlighted Astria Learningโ€™s robust digital solutions, enabling Georgian universities to significantly enhance their academic reach both locally and internationally.

Dr. Bordes emphasized, โ€œOur mission is to help Georgian universities fully harness their potential through world-class digital infrastructure. Education must be accessible, flexible, and future-ready. Our presence in Georgia is an important step toward realizing this vision.โ€

Astria Learningโ€™s comprehensive eCampus ecosystem includes a learning-management system, an AI-powered student-management system, an online-and-offline digital library, and proprietary mobile devices that deliver affordable education even in underserved regions. This ecosystem supports universities by covering:

โ—‹ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—บ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—บ ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ป

โ—‹ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€

โ—‹ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€

โ—‹ ๐——๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฎ-๐—ฑ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ป ๐˜€๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜€

For Georgian institutions, this collaboration means expanding academic offerings, increasing institutional revenue, and attracting new students domestically and globally, all while retaining academic control and brand identity.

Rector of TSU, professor Jaba Samushia, highlighted the significance of this partnership: โ€œFor Tbilisi State University, the use of modern educational technologies in the learning process is important, as it promotes the accessibility of contemporary education. This is our future.โ€

Rector of Sokhumi State University, Professor Zurab Khonelidze, added, โ€œThe offer from Astria Learning is fully aligned with both the universityโ€™s mission, which involves the establishment of innovative forms of teaching, and the spirit of university diplomacy.โ€

Students will greatly benefit from these flexible, high-quality online programs, providing them:

โ—‹ ๐—™๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ถ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—บ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐˜„๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ธ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€

โ—‹ ๐—”๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น๐˜† ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ด๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ณ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐—น๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐—น๐—ฎ

โ—‹ ๐—”๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ, ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ-๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ด๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ด๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—บ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ป ๐—ท๐—ผ๐—ฏ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜

Astria Learningโ€™s entry into Georgia aligns with the countryโ€™s ongoing higher education reforms, which now permit fully online masterโ€™s programmes at Georgian universities and signal a broader shift toward embracing digital education. Legislative amendments have already been initiated by the Government of Georgia to enable the recognition of higher education obtained through distance learning abroad. These developments position local institutions to engage more actively in the global online education market.

This strategic expansion underscores Astria Learningโ€™s commitment to creating inclusive, technology-driven education systems, helping Georgian universities stand at the forefront of global higher education innovation.

For more information, please visit: https://astrialearning.com/

Media Contact:

nino@astrialearning.com

+995599680604

https://astrialearning.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.