Astria Learning to partner with Georgian Universities to Develop AI-Powered eCampus

Astria Learning CEO Visits Georgia to Launch Strategic Expansion in the Caucasus Region

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astria Learning, a global leader in digital education infrastructure operating in over 16 countries, including Ghana, Mexico, Botswana and Jordan announces its official expansion into Georgia. This strategic initiative is designed to empower Georgian universities to deliver scalable, internationally recognized online Master’s and PhD programs under their own brands, without any upfront capital investment.

Astria Learning CEO Dr. Jeff Bordes recently visited Georgia, meeting senior leadership from prestigious institutions including Tbilisi State University (TSU), Georgian Technical University (GTU), Ilia State University, and Sokhumi State University (SOU). These discussions highlighted Astria Learning’s robust digital solutions, enabling Georgian universities to significantly enhance their academic reach both locally and internationally.

Dr. Bordes emphasized, “Our mission is to help Georgian universities fully harness their potential through world-class digital infrastructure. Education must be accessible, flexible, and future-ready. Our presence in Georgia is an important step toward realizing this vision.”

Astria Learning’s comprehensive eCampus ecosystem includes a learning-management system, an AI-powered student-management system, an online-and-offline digital library, and proprietary mobile devices that deliver affordable education even in underserved regions. This ecosystem supports universities by covering:

○ 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻

○ 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗱𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

○ 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗻𝗯𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

○ 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮-𝗱𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀

For Georgian institutions, this collaboration means expanding academic offerings, increasing institutional revenue, and attracting new students domestically and globally, all while retaining academic control and brand identity.

Rector of TSU, professor Jaba Samushia, highlighted the significance of this partnership: “For Tbilisi State University, the use of modern educational technologies in the learning process is important, as it promotes the accessibility of contemporary education. This is our future.”

Rector of Sokhumi State University, Professor Zurab Khonelidze, added, “The offer from Astria Learning is fully aligned with both the university’s mission, which involves the establishment of innovative forms of teaching, and the spirit of university diplomacy.”

Students will greatly benefit from these flexible, high-quality online programs, providing them:

○ 𝗙𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

○ 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗮

○ 𝗔𝗳𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲, 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿-𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗷𝗼𝗯 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁

Astria Learning’s entry into Georgia aligns with the country’s ongoing higher education reforms, which now permit fully online master’s programmes at Georgian universities and signal a broader shift toward embracing digital education. Legislative amendments have already been initiated by the Government of Georgia to enable the recognition of higher education obtained through distance learning abroad. These developments position local institutions to engage more actively in the global online education market.

This strategic expansion underscores Astria Learning’s commitment to creating inclusive, technology-driven education systems, helping Georgian universities stand at the forefront of global higher education innovation.

For more information, please visit: https://astrialearning.com/

Media Contact:

nino@astrialearning.com

+995599680604

https://astrialearning.com/

