ABL Diagnostics Demonstrates Unique DeepChek® Technology Across All NGS Platforms in Breakthrough Study

WOIPPY, FRANCE, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, today announced the results of a new peer-reviewed study published in LabMed (Martinez et al., 2025 - https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/labmed-02-00014.pdf ) confirming the unparalleled interoperability and robustness of the company’s DeepChektechnology across all major next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms.The study compared four sequencing technologies —IlluminaiSeq100™ and MiSeq™, MGIDNBSEQ-G400™, and Oxford NanoporeMinION™— using clinical samples positive for HIV-1, HBV, HCV, SARS-CoV-2, and mycobacterium tuberculosis. Results demonstrated excellent concordance in detecting drug resistance mutations, validating DeepChekas the only universal bioinformatics solution fully compatible with short-read and long-read NGS approaches.“This work highlights the true universality of DeepChek. Whether using Illumina, MGI, or Oxford Nanoporesequencing, our software ensures accurate detection of both majority and minority resistance mutations,” said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Chief Scientific Officer at ABL Diagnostics. “This flexibility is critical for laboratories worldwide, allowing them to select the NGS platform that best suits their infrastructure while maintaining the highest standards of reliability.”A Growing Market Opportunity in MicrobiologyThe NGS-based microbiology market is experiencing strong growth, driven by the rising demand for advanced microbial identification, antimicrobial resistance surveillance, and outbreak tracing. According to Mordor Intelligence, the microbial genomics market, which includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) applications in microbiology, is valued at USD 2.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.23% (Mordor Intelligence, Microbial Genomics Market, 2025). This growth is fueled by:- Public health priorities: Surveillance of HIV-1, viral hepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, and tuberculosis mutations.- Clinical demand: Early detection of minority resistance variants to guide effective treatment strategies (for in-vitro diagnostics assays).- Technological adoption: Rapid integration of NGS platforms in hospitals, reference labs, and national public health programs worldwide.With its unique cross-platform compatibility, DeepChekhelp positioning ABL Diagnostics as a key enabler in this booming market, offering laboratories, health authorities, researchers and clinicians a universal and cost-effective solution to handle drug resistance and optimize outcomes.In addition, ABL offers DeepChekand MicrobioCheksoftware, comprehensive bioinformatics solutions for microbiology designed to analyze, interpret, and report resistance mutations in viruses and bacteria. It is compatible with all major NGS platforms and can be deployed under a Cloud HDS (Health Data Hosting) environment, fully compliant with data protection regulations (especially EU GDPR), enabling secure, large-scale implementation in laboratories and public health settings.The publication also confirms the added value of DeepChekin:- Detecting minority variants (<20%) which may impact outcomes.- Pooling microbiological samples, reducing costs while increasing throughput.- Supporting resistance genotyping for HIV-1, HBV, HCV, SARS-CoV-2, and TB with referenced and regularly updated algorithms.With this study, DeepChekreinforces its position as a game-changing universal solution in NGS-based drug resistance testing, enabling healthcare providers to anticipate drug resistance threats, future treatment failure and to foresee optimized treatment strategies for better patient management.***ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICSABL Diagnostics specializes in proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions for precise molecular detection and genotyping:- UltraGene – real-time PCR-based molecular detection.- DeepChek– DNA sequencing for genotyping.Expanding Portfolio for MicrobiologyOur growing portfolio covers:- HIV diagnostics – Drug resistance assays, including a Whole Genome Kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B & C – Advanced genotyping and drug resistance analysis- Microbiome & Taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analysis.- Other viral & bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Syndromic & Digital Solutions- Syndromic Real-Time PCR assays (known-how and IP acquired in 2025).- Nadis– EMR system used in 200+ hospitals in France for HIV & Hepatitis infected patients management.ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). For further information, please visit www.abldiagnostics.com

