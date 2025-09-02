6th Annual Bravofest to be held in Putnam,CT Music Festival raising money for Veteran's Charity Homes For Our Troops

Annual charity music featuring the best talent from all over New England & New York celebrating it's 6th year on September 27th at Charlee Bravo's in Putnam,CT

PUTNAM, CT, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, September 27th, Forever Autumn Records and Charlee Bravo’s present the 6th Annual Bravofest—a charity music festival benefiting Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a nonprofit organization based in Taunton, Massachusetts, that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, enabling them to rebuild their lives.

This year's Bravofest promises an unforgettable day filled with music, delicious food, and a community spirit. Hosted at Charlee Bravo's in Putnam, Connecticut, the festival will feature an exciting lineup of talented musicians from across New York and New England, including genres from Singer/Songwriter, Rock, Punk, and Metal bands. Performing live will be Imbolg, Sepsiss, Symfinity, Revel 9, Nate Dal Cais, Vague Perception, Too Fat to Fly, Dirty Genes, Throttle Hyde, and headlining the event is SuperChild, a rock band born out of the jam scene in New England currently in production for their debut full length studio album and just got done recording their first live album. With a message centered on love, self empowerment and spiritual awakening they are determined to bring their sound to the world. A 4 song EP, info on upcoming shows and releases can be found at www.superchildofficial.com!

Guests will also enjoy giveaways from Metal Fortress Radio and Budweiser (while supplies last).

All proceeds will be donated to Homes For Our Troops. Admission is $15 for advanced tickets and $20 the day of the show. Food is included with admission, and free admission is offered to all veterans, active military personnel, and first responders . 21 and over with ID. Doors open at noon.

Get your Bravofest tickets today, and enjoy a fantastic day of live music and entertainment while supporting a life- changing cause.



Charlee Bravo’s is located at 9 Grove street (Route CT-12) in Putnam, CT.

For more information, please call Charlee Bravo’s at (860) 963-2097 or visit : https://give.ourhfotusa.org/event/bravo-fest/e413002

Thank you to our sponsors: Budweiser, Stop and Shop, WMFR Metal Fortress Radio, and Charlee Bravo’s!”

Nate Dal Cais Owner & Founder Forever Autumn Records

Official Bravofest Promo Trailer

