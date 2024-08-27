5th Annual Bravofest Brings Together Music and Charity for a Worthy Cause

Flyer for Bravofest 2024 for being held on Saturday, September 28 at Charlee Bravos in Putnam Connecticut

Putnam, CT- Charlee Bravos will once again be hosting “Bravofest” with live music in many genres, raising money for the veterans charity Homes For Our Troops.

PUTNAM, CT, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, September 28th, Price Chopper/Market 32, WMFR Metal Fortress Radio and Charlee Bravo’s in Putnam, CT bring you: the 5th annual Bravofest. This is a charity music festival in support of Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit organization based out of Taunton, Mass., that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 veterans.

This year's festival promises an unforgettable experience filled with incredible music, delicious food, and a strong sense of community. Held at Charlee Bravo's in Putnam, Connecticut, Bravofest features a diverse lineup of talented musicians from the New York and New England regions, including Singer/Songwriter, Rock, Punk, and Metal bands. Including: Imbolg,Symfinity, Libricide, Nate Dal

Cais,Joint Damage,Vague Perception,Too Fat to Fly,the Sunset Creatures,Joint Damage,Silent Insanity,After the Winter,Dawn of End,The Dan Frost Band,Purple Lung, and headlining this year’s event is Sepsiss. Having recently performed at this year’s Rockfest in Wisconsin alongside of such notable acts as Vince Neil, 311, Quiet Riot and Jelly Roll. This female fronted rock/heavy metal band hailing from New Hampshire has time and time again proven why they are one of the most dominant forces in music today. Driven by their tenacity, innovative sound, and hypnotic vocals of their leader singer, Melissa Wolfe. Sepsiss always gives their audience an experience to remember, which is why they are a three-time winner of the New England Music Award (NEMA) for best female fronted hard rock/heavy metal act.



Also at the event will be Metal Fortress Radio’s muscle car mascot, Skully.

All proceeds will be donated to Homes For Our Troops. Admission is $10 for advanced tickets and $15 the day of the show. Food is included with admission, and free admission is offered to all veterans and active military personnel. 21 and over with ID. Doors open at noon.



By attending Bravofest, you're not only enjoying a fantastic day of music and entertainment but also making a significant contribution to a worthy cause.



Charlee Bravo’s is located at 9 Grove street (Route CT-12) in Putnam,CT.

For more information, please call Charlee Bravo’s at (860) 963-2097 or visit : https://give.ourhfotusa.org/event/bravo-fest/e413002

