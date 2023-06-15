Charlee Bravo's in Putnam, CT to host 4th Annual music festival to raise money for Veteran's charity

Official Bravofest show flyer with QR code to direct ticket link

Annual music festival featuring artists from NY and New England held at Charlee Bravo's in Putnam,CT to raise money for Veteran's charity Homes For Our Troops

PUTNAM, CT, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday July 15th, WMFR Metal Fortress Radio and Charlee Bravo’s in Putnam, CT brings you: the 4th annual Bravofest. This is a music festival to support Homes For Our Troops, a charity national nonprofit organization based out of in Taunton, Mass., that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans throughout the United States. This year’s lineup will feature some of the best musical acts in a variety of genres including Singer/Songwriter, Rock, Punk, and Metal that hail from New York and the New England Region Including: Imbolg, Symfinity, Mortica, Old Roger, Too Fat to Fly, the Sunset Creatures, Scarecrow Hill, Lakoma, Karen’s Worst Nightmare, After the Winter, Podunk Throwbacks, Ghost Child, and headlining the event is Divine Incarnation celebrating the release of their album Wrath.

Also at the event will be Metal Fortress Radio’s muscle car mascot Skully

All proceeds will be donated to Homes For Our Troops. Admission is $10 for advanced tickets and $15 the day of the show. Food is included with admission and free admission is offered to all Veterans and active Military Personnel. 21 and over with ID. Doors open 2pm and the show starts at 3pm. Charlee Bravo’s is located at 9 Grove Street (CT-12) in Putnam, CT off Exit 46 on I-395 for more information please call (860) 963-2097 or visit the Homes For our Troops website at: www.hfotusa.org