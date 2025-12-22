Providence Film Group, A Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary, Confirms Project Advancement on The Last Voice

Bilal Bilal image Bilal shadow

Milestone Achieved as the Historical Epic Moves Into Packaging and Pre-Production Alignment

Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providence Film Group, a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle Inc., today confirmed continued forward momentum on its upcoming feature film The Last Voice, citing the completion of the screenplay and advancement into formal packaging.

The script for The First Voice has been fully completed, representing a key creative and operational milestone. With development now finalized, the project has entered the packaging phase, including casting discussions, department head engagement, and production planning.

PFG Group A, LLC serves as the project’s licensee, holding the production and exploitation rights for The First Voice and overseeing the project’s execution in coordination with Providence Film Group. PFG Group A, LLC also serves as the designated Regulation D investment vehicle through which accredited investors may participate in the production entity, pursuant to applicable securities laws.

The production is targeting a defined production window, aligned with final packaging and financing coordination. Distribution discussions are planned to commence post-completion, consistent with industry-standard practice for prestige, historically driven feature films.

The Last Voice is inspired by the life of Bilal ibn Rabah, whose journey from enslavement to spiritual leadership remains one of the most powerful stories of faith, dignity, and human resilience in recorded history.

“This project did not stall — it advanced,” said Dr. Xavier Mitchell, Founder of Providence Film Group. “The script is complete, the pathway forward is defined, and the production is being executed with discipline and intention.”

The film is being developed as a premium, feature-length motion picture intended for theatrical exhibition and long-term global distribution.

Additional announcements regarding packaging progress and production timing are expected as the project continues to move forward.



About Valiant Eagle Inc.

Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is a multi-sector corporation leveraging innovation, asset-backed ventures, and strategic partnerships to deliver exceptional value to its stakeholders.

Valiant Eagle

About Providence Film Group:

The Providence Film Group is a Los Angeles-based entertainment studio whose industry offerings service the multi-billion-dollar motion picture, television and music industries. Providence Films business consists of motion picture production, television production, home video acquisition and distribution, and the development of new entertainment opportunities with an innovative and demographically targeted style.

