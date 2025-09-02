Eagle Americas Partners with ACS Advanced Manufacturing Solutions to Expand U.S. Agent Network

Eagle Americas partners with ACS to expand its U.S. agent network, bringing high-performance fiber laser tech to the Pacific Northwest.

Partnering with ACS allows us to bring world-class laser cutting performance, supported by local expertise, to a region with a strong tradition of innovation and advanced manufacturing.” — Chad Jackson, CEO Eagle Americas

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Americas is proud to announce a strategic partnership with ACS Advanced Manufacturing Solutions, a trusted regional provider of advanced industrial technologies. This collaboration marks another step in Eagle’s rapid expansion across the United States, strengthening its presence in the Pacific Northwest.Under the agreement, ACS will represent Eagle Americas in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana, helping manufacturers in the region gain access to Eagle’s high-performance fiber laser cutting systems and automation solutions Led by Chad Jackson (CEO) and Dan Cortez (EVP & COO), Eagle Americas is building a network of expert agents to ensure customers across the country benefit from its cutting-edge technology.Chad Jackson, CEO of Eagle Americas, commented:“Our mission is to make Eagle technology accessible to more U.S. manufacturers than ever before. Partnering with ACS allows us to bring world-class laser cutting performance, supported by local expertise, to a region with a strong tradition of innovation and advanced manufacturing.”ACS brings more than 40 years of collective experience in advanced manufacturing applications, specializing in CNC, plasma, laser, tube, sheet metal, and 3D printing solutions. With a consultative approach and full-service support model, ACS has built a reputation for delivering reliable, scalable solutions that drive long-term growth for its customers.Ron Rankin, CEO of ACS, added:“At ACS, our focus has always been on building collaborative, long-term partnerships with manufacturers who want to grow through technology. Partnering with Eagle Americas allows us to bring an exceptional fiber laser and automation solution to our region—one that aligns perfectly with our mission of helping customers achieve higher performance, efficiency, and profitability.”With ACS as part of its expanding U.S. agent network, Eagle Americas continues to strengthen its ability to meet the evolving needs of American manufacturers—delivering productivity, reliability and growth.For more information about ACS, please visit: https://www.acs-iws.com/about-us To Contact Eagle Americas, please write to team@eaglelasersusa.com

