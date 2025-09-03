Calmerry Launches ‘The Calmerry 15’ Podcast to Bring Real Mental Health Conversations in Just Fifteen Minutes

The Calmerry 15, a new podcast by Calmerry, delivers 15-min mental health insights monthly. Hosted by experts Lisa Sugarman & Gretchen Schoser.

We aimed to create a space where people could engage in open conversations about mental health. In every episode, we break down complex topics with compassion and share real tools people can use now.” — Lisa Sugarman, Co-Host, Founder of The HelpHUB

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where mental health needs to be a priority but no one seems to have the time, Calmerry , a leading online therapy platform, today announced the launch of its new podcast, The Calmerry 15.This bite-sized podcast series is designed to normalize open and honest conversations about mental health while offering practical guidance on coping strategies and ways to support those who may be struggling. Each 15-minute episode delivers accessible, actionable insights that fit into even the busiest schedules—because prioritizing your mental health shouldn’t have to feel impossible.Hosted by Lisa Sugarman, mental health advocate, Founder of The HelpHUB™, author, 3x suicide loss survivor, and crisis counselor with The Trevor Project, together with Gretchen Schoser, an award-winning podcast host and Founder of Schoser Talent and Wellness Solutions, The Calmerry 15 offers straight talk on issues that matter most: suicide prevention, relationships, stress, grief, LGBTQ+ mental health, and more.Monthly Conversations With PurposeEach month, The Calmerry 15 will focus on a timely theme, aligning with national awareness events and seasonal mental health challenges.September – Hope in the Hard Stuff: Talking About Suicide with Compassion (Suicide Prevention Month)October – Breaking the Silence: Destigmatizing Diagnosis (Mental Illness Awareness Week & World Mental Health Day)November – Grief, Holidays & Holding Space (Grief Awareness Month)December – Permission to Pause: Protecting Your Peace During the HolidaysJanuary – Resolutions that Heal: Setting Mental Health Goals that StickFebruary – Love & Mental Health: Navigating Relationships While HealingMarch – She’s Got This (Mostly): Women, Mental Load & Mental HealthApril – Stress & Sustainability: Recharging Without Burning OutMay – This Is Mental Health: Real Talk, Real Stories, Real Hope (Mental Health Awareness Month)June – Beyond the Rainbow: Mental Health in the LGBTQ+ Community (Pride Month)July – The Loneliness Epidemic: Rebuilding Real ConnectionAugust – The Mental Reset: Reclaiming Balance Before FallWhy The Calmerry 15 Matters?Mental health resources are often seen as time-consuming or clinical. Calmerry’s podcast aims to break that barrier by delivering conversations that are:- Concise – Roughly 15 minutes per episode, easy to fit into daily routines.- Compassionate – Hosted by trauma-informed advocates with lived experience.- Practical – Actionable tools, strategies, and insights for real life.- Inclusive – Covering diverse topics from suicide prevention to LGBTQ+ well-being.“At Calmerry, we believe mental health support should be approachable and accessible for everyone,” said Gretchen Schoser, co-host of The Calmerry 15. “This podcast is about starting conversations that help people feel less alone and more equipped to take care of themselves and others.”Where You Can Find The Calmerry 15The Calmerry 15 will be available starting September 3, 2025 on all major podcast platforms including:Apple Podcasts – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hope-in-the-hard-stuff-talking-about-suicide/id1836937102?i=1000724554116 Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/episode/6KCW6zNZBKNIaXauHj2OdA?si=BZJcJ9rGTNS9aJNPHpJ8YA SoundCloud – https://soundcloud.com/mental-health-therapy/sets/the-calmerry-15?si=c000ed1272d24136beb89303d8296485&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing YouTube - https://youtu.be/NZ5LzwNKIxo About CalmerryCalmerry is a trusted online therapy platform connecting individuals with licensed therapists through secure messaging and video sessions. With a focus on flexibility, affordability, and compassionate care, Calmerry empowers people to prioritize their mental health anytime, anywhere.Learn more at https://calmerry.com/ About Lisa Sugarman, The HelpHubLisa Sugarman is a Boston-based author, nationally syndicated columnist, and mental health advocate on a mission to normalize mental health struggles and dismantle stigma. She is the Founder of The HelpHUB™, a free, inclusive digital platform providing mental health resources, tools, and crisis support. Lisa is also a crisis counselor with The Trevor Project, a storyteller with NAMI, and a grief group facilitator, using her lived experience to help others navigate mental health challenges with compassion and understanding.Learn more at https://www.thehelphub.co/ About Gretchen Schoser, Schoser Talent and WellnessGretchen Schoser is the founder of Schoser Talent and Wellness, a company helping businesses thrive by putting people first. Through her award-winning podcast Shit That Goes in Our Head and her mental health advocacy, Gretchen supports workplaces in fostering employee well-being, navigating organizational change, and creating environments where both systems and people flourish.Learn more at https://schosersolutions.com/

