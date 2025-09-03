Foam Concrete Market Set to Reach $9 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Foam Concrete Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Foam Concrete Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been substantial growth in the foam concrete market. Its size is projected to increase from $6.58 billion in 2024 to approximately $7.03 billion by the end of 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The remarkable growth during the past years can be accredited to swift urbanization, an increase in residential construction, the need for lightweight materials, adherence to eco-friendly building practices, and infrastructure advancement in budding markets.

The market for foam concrete is set to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%, it's projected to reach $9.00 billion by 2029. This predicted expansion during the forecast period is mainly due to factors like the burgeoning development of smart city initiatives, an increased emphasis on sustainable construction, the rising demand for materials that are energy efficient, the implementation of 3D concrete printing, and regulatory encouragement for environmentally friendly materials. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period encompass advancements in the techniques used for foam generation, breakthroughs in the formulation of lightweight concrete, progress in thermal insulation attributes, studies in sustainable material additives, and its application in modular construction.

Download a free sample of the foam concrete market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26903&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Foam Concrete Market?

The escalation in infrastructure development is set to fuel the expansion of the foam concrete market. Infrastructure development entails the creation and improvement of basic physical systems and structures, such as public facilities, utilities, and transport. The surge in infrastructure development can be attributed to rapid urbanization, increasing the need for infrastructure like homes, roads, water facilities, and public transportation to cater to the escalating urban populace. Foam concrete enhances infrastructure development through the reduction of structural load and enabling quicker, more cost-effective construction with less labor. Additionally, its thermal insulation and self-leveling attributes make it perfect for roadbeds, bridges, and utility trench backfilling. As an example, a report by Switzerland-based manufacturing firm TST Europe stated that in June 2024, total construction spending in the U.S. increased to $1.98 trillion in 2023, a growth of 7.4% compared to the previous year. Consequently, the escalation in infrastructure development is propelling the expansion of the foam concrete market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Foam Concrete Market?

Major players in the Foam Concrete Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Saint-Gobain SA

• HOLCIM Ltd.

• UltraTech Cement Ltd.

• CEMEX Sab De Cv

• Sika AG

• Heidelberg Materials AG

• ACC Limited

• Boral Ltd.

• Breedon Group Plc

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Foam Concrete Market In The Future?

Leading companies in the foam concrete industry are striving to develop modern formulas like aerated concrete to improve thermal insulation, lessen the structural weight, and increase energy efficiency in sustainability-oriented construction uses. Aerated concrete is a light, porous building material produced by integrating air or gas bubbles into a cement slurry. For example, ACC Limited, a cement and construction materials company based in India, introduced ACC Airium in March 2022. It's an insulation solution used in India that utilizes mineral foam-based lightweight concrete for superior thermal efficiency. ACC Airium, designed to enhance thermal comfort and energy efficiency in structures, offers an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional insulation options. Starting with an extremely lightweight density of 300 kg/m³, it provides powerful thermal insulation, decreasing indoor temperatures by up to 5°C in hot seasons and increasing them during cold periods. This sustainable and fireproof solution can be used in areas like roof terraces, under floor screeds, attics, and within concrete block cavities.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Foam Concrete Market

The foam concrete market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Lightweight Foam Concrete, Medium Density Foam Concrete, High-Density Foam Concrete

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors Or Wholesalers, Online Sales, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Infrastructure, Residential, Industrial, Garden, Pavements, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Lightweight Foam Concrete: Thermal Insulation Panels, Void Filling, Roof Insulation, Soundproofing Layers, Non-Structural Partition Walls

2) By Medium Density Foam Concrete: Floor Screeds, Precast Blocks, Road Sub-Base Layers, Structural Fill, Slab-On-Grade Construction

3) By High-Density Foam Concrete: Load-Bearing Walls, Structural Panels, Bridge Abutments, Marine Structures, Industrial Flooring

View the full foam concrete market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/foam-concrete-global-market-report

Global Foam Concrete Market - Regional Insights

In the Foam Concrete Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region in terms of foam concrete market size in 2024. However, the region predicted to experience the most accelerated growth is Asia-Pacific. The report takes into account several regions including, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Foam Concrete Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Polymer Foam Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polymer-foam-global-market-report

Concrete Materials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-materials-global-market-report

Technical Foam Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/technical-foam-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.