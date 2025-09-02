CyberproAI Partners with CyberSG TIG for a Competitive CTF Event using Cympire's Advanced Cyber Range Platform

SkillFuture 2025 CTF Teams using Cympire CyberproAI Logo Cympire - Next Generation Cyber Range

Supporting the growth of Singapore's cyber talent at SkillsFuture Festival 2025, leveraging Cympire’s next-generation cyber range platform.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberproAI , a global leader in cybersecurity education and simulation technologies, is proud to announce a collaboration with CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth Collaboration Centre ( CyberSG TIG ) to support the growth of local cyber talent and help shape a resilient cybersecurity ecosystem for Singapore at SkillsFuture Festival 2025 in July 2025. Leveraging on Cympire ’s next-generation cyber range platform, this collaboration empowers mid-career professionals and aspiring cybersecurity practitioners to gain practical, hands-on experience in defending organizations against modern cyber threats.Leveraging Cympire’s next-generation cyber range platform, the collaboration provided participants with access to a highly immersive and interactive training environment. The platform simulated real-world cyberattack scenarios, allowing users to practice defending networks, identifying vulnerabilities, and responding to incidents in a controlled yet dynamic setting. This hands-on approach bridged the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, equipping learners with the confidence and competence to tackle evolving cyber threats. The use of advanced analytics and performance tracking also enabled personalized feedback, helping participants refine their skills and accelerate their professional development.Showcasing Skills at the Upcoming Capture the Flag EventA key highlight of the collaboration was the Capture the Flag (CTF) event, which drew enthusiastic participation from cybersecurity learners across various backgrounds. Held as part of SkillsFuture Festival 2025, the event challenged participants to solve real-world cybersecurity puzzles and scenarios under timed conditions, fostering teamwork, critical thinking, and technical agility. The competition saw over 40 participants, including mid-career professionals, students, and industry newcomers, all demonstrating impressive skill and determination. The event concluded with strong engagement and positive feedback, with many participants expressing appreciation for the opportunity to apply their knowledge in a competitive, gamified environment and interacted with top experts from CyberproAI, Cympire, and CyberSG TIG."This partnership with CyberSG TIG is a significant milestone in our mission to empower the next generation of cyber defenders across Asia-Pacific," said Elad Menashe, General Manager APAC at CyberproAI. "By combining world-class academic foundations with our cutting-edge simulation technology, we are equipping learners with the practical skills they need to thrive in today’s complex cyber landscape.""We are thrilled to collaborate with CyberproAI and Cympire to bring this advanced, hands-on cyber range platform to the event," said Sebastian Teo, Programme Manager at CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth Collaboration Centre. "Through this collaboration, we are further strengthening Singapore’s cybersecurity talent pipeline and supporting high-demand professionals in the industry."---About CyberSG TIGThe CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth Collaboration Centre is a joint initiative between the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) to uplift cybersecurity talent, innovation and growth in Singapore. This strategic partnership aims to establish Singapore as the premier global cybersecurity innovation hub, fostering economic growth and addressing the increasing demand for robust cybersecurity solutions. The CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth Collaboration Centre uplifts Singapore's cybersecurity ecosystem, bringing government, academia and industry together to drive talent, innovation and growth.About CyberproAICyberproAI is a human-centric cybersecurity and AI-driven defense solutions company. A global leader in Cyber and AI education, specializing in the development of cyber academies and innovative simulation platforms, including Cympire. With a focus on empowering academia, governments and organizations, CyberproAI delivers solutions that address the critical need for skilled professionals in cybersecurity, intelligence, and homeland security.About CympireCympire is a technology pioneer in cybersecurity training and simulation, offering a cloud-native Cyber Range platform that enables hands-on, immersive learning. Designed to simulate real-world scenarios, Cympire empowers organizations and academic institutions to deliver top-tier training experiences that drive skill development and innovation in the cyber domain.

