Appy Pie AI Agents Unveils MCP Agents and Computer Use Agents, Extending Its No-Code Agentic Platform

Appy Pie Agents today announced the launch of two groundbreaking products: MCP Agents (Model Context Protocol Agents) and Computer Use Agents.

With MCP Agents for enterprise data and Computer Use Agents for desktop tasks, we’re removing barriers to automation—advancing our no-code Agentic AI Platform and driving smarter efficiency.” — Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appy Pie AI Agents, the AI-first automation division of Appy Pie, today announced the launch of two groundbreaking products: MCP Agents (Model Context Protocol Agents) and Computer Use Agents . These new offerings mark a significant expansion of Appy Pie’s no-code Agentic AI Platform, which empowers organizations of all sizes to automate work across voice, text, cloud, and desktop environments—without writing a single line of code.A New Chapter in No-Code AI: Agentic Automation for EveryoneAt the heart of Appy Pie’s innovation is the Agentic AI Platform—a unified environment where intelligent agents can perceive, reason, and act autonomously to complete business tasks. With the addition of MCP and Computer Use Agents, the platform now enables seamless automation from enterprise software to everyday desktop activities.MCP Agents: Conversational Access to Enterprise SystemsMCP Agents give users a natural-language interface to core business applications like NetSuite, Salesforce, and HubSpot. Instead of navigating complex dashboards or writing SQL, employees can simply type or speak queries like: “Show this quarter’s sales by region”, “Move the opportunity to Closed Won.”Using secure, pre-built connectors, real-time reasoning, and bidirectional data sync, MCP Agents retrieve insights or take action directly inside the connected systems—making enterprise-grade automation accessible to non-technical users.Computer Use Agents: Automate Desktop Work with No-Code PrecisionComputer Use Agents automate repetitive desktop tasks through an intuitive, point-and-click interface. By recording mouse actions and keystrokes, users can build workflows to - copy data from spreadsheets to CRMs, generate and save PDF reports, and batch-rename files or foldersSimple Setup, Scalable PowerLike all Appy Pie AI Agents, both new products feature browser-based, no-code setup that takes just minutes. Whether you’re a solo entrepreneur, a growing team, or a large enterprise, the Agentic AI Platform provides the flexibility to start small and scale fast—without technical dependencies or costly infrastructure.A Complete Suite for End-to-End AutomationThe launch of MCP Agents and Computer Use Agents completes Appy Pie’s agent ecosystem, which already includes: AI Voice Agents – Handle phone calls autonomously, and AI Conversational Agents – Deliver support on websites and messaging appsTogether, these intelligent agents form a cohesive Agentic AI Platform that streamlines operations, reduces manual workloads, and delivers faster, more consistent customer experiences.AvailabilityMCP Agents and Computer Use Agents are available immediately to all new and existing Appy Pie AI Agents users. The platform offers flexible pricing plans, including a free tier to get started with no commitment.To begin your trial or learn more, visit: https://www.appypieagents.ai About Appy Pie AgentsAppy Pie Agents is a division of Appy Pie dedicated to building next-generation AI tools that simplify automation across business functions. The platform is designed around a single philosophy: no-code simplicity, AI-first power. Through its Agentic AI Platform, Appy Pie Agents enables professionals and businesses to deploy intelligent automation quickly, affordably, and without technical barriers—streamlining how modern work gets done.

