Appy Pie AI Agents Unveils MCP Agents and Computer Use Agents, Extending Its No-Code Agentic Platform
Appy Pie Agents today announced the launch of two groundbreaking products: MCP Agents (Model Context Protocol Agents) and Computer Use Agents.
A New Chapter in No-Code AI: Agentic Automation for Everyone
At the heart of Appy Pie’s innovation is the Agentic AI Platform—a unified environment where intelligent agents can perceive, reason, and act autonomously to complete business tasks. With the addition of MCP and Computer Use Agents, the platform now enables seamless automation from enterprise software to everyday desktop activities.
MCP Agents: Conversational Access to Enterprise Systems
MCP Agents give users a natural-language interface to core business applications like NetSuite, Salesforce, and HubSpot. Instead of navigating complex dashboards or writing SQL, employees can simply type or speak queries like: “Show this quarter’s sales by region”, “Move the opportunity to Closed Won.”
Using secure, pre-built connectors, real-time reasoning, and bidirectional data sync, MCP Agents retrieve insights or take action directly inside the connected systems—making enterprise-grade automation accessible to non-technical users.
Computer Use Agents: Automate Desktop Work with No-Code Precision
Computer Use Agents automate repetitive desktop tasks through an intuitive, point-and-click interface. By recording mouse actions and keystrokes, users can build workflows to - copy data from spreadsheets to CRMs, generate and save PDF reports, and batch-rename files or folders
Simple Setup, Scalable Power
Like all Appy Pie AI Agents, both new products feature browser-based, no-code setup that takes just minutes. Whether you’re a solo entrepreneur, a growing team, or a large enterprise, the Agentic AI Platform provides the flexibility to start small and scale fast—without technical dependencies or costly infrastructure.
A Complete Suite for End-to-End Automation
The launch of MCP Agents and Computer Use Agents completes Appy Pie’s agent ecosystem, which already includes: AI Voice Agents – Handle phone calls autonomously, and AI Conversational Agents – Deliver support on websites and messaging apps
Together, these intelligent agents form a cohesive Agentic AI Platform that streamlines operations, reduces manual workloads, and delivers faster, more consistent customer experiences.
Availability
MCP Agents and Computer Use Agents are available immediately to all new and existing Appy Pie AI Agents users. The platform offers flexible pricing plans, including a free tier to get started with no commitment.
To begin your trial or learn more, visit: https://www.appypieagents.ai
About Appy Pie Agents
Appy Pie Agents is a division of Appy Pie dedicated to building next-generation AI tools that simplify automation across business functions. The platform is designed around a single philosophy: no-code simplicity, AI-first power. Through its Agentic AI Platform, Appy Pie Agents enables professionals and businesses to deploy intelligent automation quickly, affordably, and without technical barriers—streamlining how modern work gets done.
Abhinav Girdhar
Appy Pie
+1 888-322-7617
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.