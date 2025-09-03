“Science, Art, and Service, Celebrating the 10th edition of IASC World Changers”

Papa Francesco, Gabriele Pao-Pei Abdreoli H.Em. Card Pietro Parolin Secretary of State of the Vatican and Gabriele Andreoli Suor Myriam Castelli S.Ecc. Antonio Staglianó, president PAH 21 October 2025 event Ministro Gilberto Picchetto Fratin, Massimiliano Falcone, Patrizia Marin, Kathleen Rogers

A Conversation with Prof. Dr. Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli

ROMA, RM, ITALY, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President, Institute for Advanced Studies and Cooperation (IASC) and Lega Italiana Diritti dell’Uomo AI • Founder, World Changers Summit • Liaison Representative, Pontifical Academy of Theology (Vatican City) • Ambassador, Red Cross of Northern Macedonia

Daily Cases (DC): Professor Andreoli, where do we start?

Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli (GPA): With great gratitude, I am pleased to announce that we are preparing the 10th World Changers Summit, which will be held on 21 and 22 October—our tenth event and a significant milestone for our community. To celebrate this edition, we are launching a special collaboration with The Italian Way to produce a World Changers special-edition magazine. The cover will feature “Transcendence”, an original painting by the renowned artist Rob Prior.

This is not just symbolic. Rob Prior is donating his time, his art, and his creativity—not only to design the magazine cover, but also to support financially IASC’s research and humanitarian projects and World Changers initiatives.

DC: How will this publication connect to your foundation’s humanitarian work?

GPA: The special edition is conceived as a bridge between public awareness and concrete action. Its proceeds and visibility will help advance initiatives coordinated by IASC and our partners, focusing especially on the IASC Longevity by Design Lab’s research campaign for children suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Here again, Rob Prior is central. His donated artworks and his foundation’s commitment will directly fund research and development, transforming what might otherwise remain a dream into a tangible reality.

Equally important, this is not a one-way collaboration. World Changers supports Rob Prior as well—helping to amplify his work globally through our network. Rob Prior is, without doubt, a true World Changer. His art is not only beautiful; it is ethical art—art that changes lives, uplifts society, and inspires human flourishing.

DC: Can you tell us more about the new scientific initiative at IASC?

GPA: Yes. Through the IASC Longevity by Design Lab, we are launching a research campaign for children affected by PTSD. This project is being carried out in collaboration with the Red Cross of Northern Macedonia, DNA22, Brain.Space, and the Kabena Group, alongside other partnerships we are evaluating. Together, we are developing methods that integrate artificial intelligence with cutting-edge biomedical and neuro-monitoring equipment.

Our goal is to heal both body and mind, while monitoring outcomes in real time.

DC: Why unite AI with biomedical and neuro-monitoring tools in this way?

GPA: Because healing must be holistic. AI allows us to interpret the immense flow of data produced by these interventions, while biomedical monitoring ensures transparency and scientific rigor. Together, they create a model of integrated care, where science, ethics, and compassion converge.

DC: You will participate in the Ukrainian Reconstruction Summit in Washington on 13–14 September 2025. What do you hope to achieve?

GPA: Reconstruction is not only about physical structures. It is about rebuilding trust, dignity, and hope. War is never the answer. As scientists, diplomats, and people of faith, our task is to heal wounds and design frameworks for peace and flourishing.

DC: You mentioned art and music as central to your mission. Could you expand?

GPA: On 21 October, during the 10th celebration of IASC World Changers, we will present not only Rob Prior’s artwork and the book “Transcendence”, but also a live neuro-AI performance.

The idea—still in development but already promising—is to capture the real-time brain activity of Maestro Olen Cesari as he performs on the violin. These neural signals will dynamically drive Amrita, the “Evolutionary Artistic Artificial Intelligence Personality” created by artist-researcher Filippo Gregoretti, powered by the pioneering technology of Brain.Space.

The result, also entitled “Transcendence”, will be a living artwork, composing visual and musical harmony directly from human neural impulses. It will embody the tension between an evolving, seemingly “immortal” algorithm and the fragile impermanence of its physical substrate.

This collaboration exemplifies the World Changers mission: to convene ethics, science, and culture in service of the human person. For us, art is not decoration—it is transformation. With Rob Prior, Maestro Olen Cesari, and through initiatives such as “In the Name of Love” by producer David May, we witness how art and music change hearts and unite people.

The In the Name of Love project, supported by IASC, brings together global stars to amplify messages of peace, dignity, and solidarity. It reminds us that when science and creativity join forces, love becomes the most powerful catalyst for change.

DC: Professor Andreoli, you have also recently been appointed Ethical Advisor for Faces of Impact. What does this role mean to you?

GPA: It is a true honor to serve as Ethical Advisor for Ethical Innovation and Humanitarian Leadership at Faces of Impact, a global initiative that brings together changemakers across climate action, health, justice, education, and innovation. Founded in New York in 2023, Faces of Impact transforms recognition into systemic action through projects like the Faces of Impact 100, art exhibitions, and impact galas.

In this role, my task is to help ensure that all initiatives remain anchored in ethics, dignity, and responsibility, bridging technology and humanity. For me, this appointment is not only a personal recognition—it is also an opportunity to extend the mission of IASC: to turn visibility into action, recognition into responsibility, and leadership into service.

DC: Beyond PTSD, what other projects is IASC advancing?

GPA: We continue to support the HIT Malaria Project, led by Maximilian Dario Spera. Based on Holographic Information Transfer Technology, this program seeks to combat malaria and other infectious diseases. Since Davos 2023, it has been one of our flagship projects, uniting science with humanitarian urgency.

DC: You mention your new book Transcendence. What can you tell us about it?

GPA: Transcendence was conceived to place the human person—and the human spirit—at the center of today’s transformations in quantum computing and artificial intelligence. It is the result of years of study and research within the Transcend Project, including the creation of historical 3D holographic interactive personalities.

I am deeply honored that the Preface is written by H.E. Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia, and that the volume gathers contributions from extraordinary researchers and practitioners: Patrizia Marin, Richard Finkelman, Fabio Ardossi, Valeria Altobelli, Selene Giupponi, Filippo Gregoretti, Mete A.I., Karl Nagy, Sri Sri Gurudev Ravi Shankar, and Manuel Rocamora.

A central inspiration comes from His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who reminded us: “Solo se l’uomo è capace di comprendere se stesso in un orizzonte di trascendenza, si realizzerà un futuro migliore per l’umanità.” — “Only if man is capable of understanding himself within the horizon of transcendence will a better future for humanity be possible.”

This insight animates the book’s thesis: technology is truly humane only when it serves transcendence—when it safeguards dignity, freedom, relationality, and hope.

This vision is also in harmony with the early messages of Pope Leo XIV, which emphasize peace, unity, and a listening heart at the service of truth and reconciliation—priorities that I take seriously as a scientist, a believer, and a servant of the common good.

DC: Finally, how do you describe the vocation of World Changers?

GPA: To serve humanity with the tools of science, culture, and faith. Our 10th Summit is not just a commemoration; it is an invitation—an invitation to join hands with those—like Rob Prior, like Olen Cesari, and many others—who dedicate their gifts to a greater purpose.

For me, the essence of World Changers is this: science guided by ethics, art guided by compassion, and networks guided by service. Together, they build a future in which every child, every community, and every culture can flourish.

