Hypertherm Associates Debuts the New Generation of OMAX MAXIEM JetMachining Centers at FABTECH 2025 and Marmomac 2025

OMAX MAXIEM 1530 JetMachining Center OMAX

Versatile, high-performance waterjet cutting with enhanced features

HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates, a U.S. based leading manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, will debut the highly-anticipated OMAX® MAXIEM® X Series JetMachining Centers at two major industry events this September. FABTECH 2025 in Chicago (booth A4513, Sept. 8-11) and Marmomac 2025 in Verona Italy (Hall 3, Stand C2/C5, Sept.23-26). Attendees at both shows will experience live demonstrations of the new MAXIEM in action.This latest evolution in waterjet cutting technology cuts complex parts out of most materials, including metal, plastic, glass, ceramic, stone and composites and generates surface finishes that often eliminate the need for secondary machining.Now with enhanced features, the MAXIEM brings superior performance, versatility and productivity at an affordable price. It is engineered for shops that require intelligent performance. Every detail has been reimagined to deliver a cutting experience that’s smarter, and more intuitive.The MAXIEM boasts the latest version of IntelliMAX, the OMAX premium software suite, which now includes IntelliVISORMobile app. IntelliVISOR Mobile enables remote live cut monitoring, systems status and problem alerts, remote pause, and instant notifications from anywhere, and is available for iOS and Android operating systems.Other standard features on the new MAXIEM include tank rub rails and an improved abrasive hopper. In addition to reducing the risk of rust, the rub rails prevent damage to the catcher tank and the workpiece during loading and unloading.The patent-pending new abrasive hopper is engineered to contain abrasive material within the hopper to avoid external spillage. The seven-pound-capacity hopper provides advanced incoming abrasive filtering and is compatible with an optional Abrasive Clog Detection system that automatically pauses the machine when a clog is detected. With the Abrasive Clog Detection system, an operator can immediately restore flow and keep the machine running.For improved visibility on the cutting table, under bridge lighting is also an optional feature available on the new MAXIEM line.With expanded customization and accessory configurations, MAXIEM adapts to your workflow and grows with your business. The MAXIEM is supported by expert factory training and a global network of technical support specialists that make it easy for seasoned and novice operators alike to benefit from the latest advances in abrasive waterjet technology.About Hypertherm Associates:Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com

