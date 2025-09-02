Identec Solutions Announces CFO Departure

Identec Solutions logo

Dr. Kurt Hänsler Departs as Chief Financial Officer at IDENTEC SOLUTIONS

LUSTENAU, AUSTRIA, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDENTEC SOLUTIONS today announced that Dr. Kurt Hänsler is no longer serving as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, a leadership role he has held since 2020. Dr. Hänsler originally joined the company as interim CFO in 2019, before formally taking on the position and assuming responsibility for finance, supply chain, HR, IT, and quality management agendas.The company confirmed that the responsibilities formerly overseen by the CFO will be redistributed across other internal functions. As part of a wider streamlining of the organisation, IDENTEC SOLUTIONS has reorganised its global Finance Team, rendering the standalone CFO position redundant. No further details regarding the new structure have been disclosed at this time.“IDENTEC SOLUTIONS remains firmly committed to pursuing its strategic priorities and financial targets,” said CEO Dr. Urban Siller. “Our reorganisation reflects our focus on agility, efficiency, and a long-term vision for growth.”About Dr. Kurt HänslerDr. Hänsler studied electrical engineering with a specialisation in microelectronics and communications engineering, and earned his PhD in technical sciences from the Technical University of Graz, Austria. His professional career spans multiple leadership roles in international companies, along with consultancy work at McKinsey & Company Inc. Prior to joining IDENTEC SOLUTIONS, he operated as a self-employed project and interim manager, leading teams across diverse industries and business functions.About IDENTEC SOLUTIONSAt IDENTEC SOLUTIONS we are engineering ideas to improve efficiency in the Industrial Internet of Things. Our wireless solutions keep people safe, make teams work better, deliver valuable insights and eliminate wastefulness - even in harsh environments. That's why the world's biggest and most productive ports, mines, energy operators, automotive suppliers and carmakers trust us to help them better utilise the resources they have.IDENTEC SOLUTIONS is headquartered in Austria with regional offices in Australia, the USA, Norway, Germany and sales representatives in the UK. www.identecsolutions.com

