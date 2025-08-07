ÖBB Infrastruktur AG Sets New Standard for Automated Reefer Container Monitoring at Wolfurt Terminal

First fully automated rail-based reefer monitoring system in Austria, boosting cold chain reliability and sustainability.

WOLFURT, AUSTRIA, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG, in collaboration with IDENTEC SOLUTIONS, has successfully implemented a pioneering project for temperature-controlled container transport: a fully automated reefer monitoring system has been commissioned at the Wolfurt terminal — a significant step toward strengthening rail as a sustainable mode of transport.The use of the innovative Reefer Runner system enables seamless, digital monitoring of refrigerated transports directly on-site. The newly built reefer facility accommodates 54 reefer containers, ensuring both power supply and wireless transmission of all operational and temperature data to the Reefer Runner monitoring system. These data can be viewed in real time, 24/7, from the control center. An automatic alarm system immediately reports any deviation from the predefined temperature range, enabling rapid intervention and ensuring uninterrupted cold chain security.Robert Steger, Terminal Manager Wolfurt, ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG, Terminal Service Austria:"With this offering, we are setting a new standard for handling reefer logistics by rail. The Wolfurt terminal is taking a pioneering role in the areas of digitalisation and sustainability in transalpine freight transport."The system is being introduced in phases and will be continuously expanded. The aim is to offer shippers from Vorarlberg, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein an environmentally friendly alternative to truck transport via more distant terminals in Germany.Jordi Asensio, Product Manager of Reefer Runner at IDENTEC SOLUTIONS:"Wolfurt is the first freight terminal in Europe to implement Reefer Runner. It serves as a blueprint for all other terminals across Europe, especially as the EU aims to shift freight traffic from road to rail and maritime transport. Reefer Runner excels in these settings — particularly when staff shortages demand reliable automated monitoring."In addition to its role as a transit hub, the system also allows for temporary storage of reefer containers — for example, during delayed goods acceptance over weekends — thereby increasing operational flexibility for shippers and importers. The implementation of Reefer Runner supports the shift toward sustainable freight transport, reduces the CO₂ footprint, and eases the burden on overloaded road networks.The Wolfurt freight terminal is located just a few kilometers from the headquarters of the Lustenau-based company IDENTEC SOLUTIONS, facilitating real-world testing of innovations in close proximity.About Wolfurt TerminalWolfurt Terminal is a major freight logistics center in western Austria, located in Vorarlberg near the borders of Switzerland, Germany, and Liechtenstein. Operated by ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG, Terminal Service Austria, it serves as a multimodal hub for combined rail and road transport. Spanning approximately 106,000 square meters, the terminal features modern gantry cranes, multiple tracks for container handling, and extensive truck infrastructure including parking and access roads.A key advantage is its strategic location in the Rhine Valley, making the terminal a central export gateway for businesses in Vorarlberg as well as neighboring regions in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. There are regular rail connections to Europe’s major seaports, including Hamburg, Bremerhaven, Rotterdam, and Koper.In 2024, around 192,500 TEU were handled at the Wolfurt terminal. ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG aims to double total terminal capacity in the coming years. A key step in this direction is the installation of a third gantry crane by 2027.About Reefer RunnerReefer Runner is a cutting-edge monitoring system designed to streamline and efficiently manage refrigerated containers at your terminal. Acting as a core part of your operations, it offers automated real-time visibility of every reefer container, irrespective of brand or type. With a robust wireless device that provides plug-and-play compatibility with Navis 4 Terminal Operating System (TOS), among others, Reefer Runner requires no training and can adapt to your expansion plans. Its battery life of up to 10 years and a range of key benefits, such as reducing claims, labour time, and maintenance costs, make Reefer Runner an unparalleled solution for reefer monitoring with customers worldwide in more than 70 container terminals.More: https://www.identecsolutions.com/reefer-runner-for-smart-terminals About Identec SolutionsAt IDENTEC SOLUTIONS, we are engineering ideas to improve efficiency in the Industrial Internet of Things. Our wireless solutions keep people safe, make teams work better, deliver valuable insights and eliminate wastefulness - even in harsh environments. That's why the world's biggest and most productive ports, mines, energy operators, automotive suppliers and carmakers trust us to help them better utilise the resources they have.IDENTEC SOLUTIONS is headquartered in Austria with regional offices in Australia, the USA, Norway, Germany and sales representatives in the UK. www.identecsolutions.com

