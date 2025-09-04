Kuvings Thailand Marks Success at FHT 2025, Strengthening Online Marketing Presence

Kuvings Thailand is actively expanding its live streaming activities. The juice bar “DRINK ME” in Thailand uses the Kuvings CS520. Kuvings’ CS520 Commercial Juicer Is Gaining Popularity in the Thai Market Kuvings Successfully Concludes Participation at FHT 2025 in Thailand Kuvings logo

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium juicer brand Kuvings , led by Chairman Jong Boo Kim, announced the successful conclusion of its participation in Food & Hospitality Thailand 2025 (FHT 2025), held from August 20 to 23 at the Bangkok Convention Center.Kuvings operated two dedicated booths during the exhibition, presenting its latest innovations—including the Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S and AUTO6, the commercial juicer models CS600 and CS520, and the Professional Auto vacuum blender CB1000.The highlight of the showcase was the AUTO Series, which drew strong interest from both local buyers and consumers. Featuring an extra-large hopper, the AUTO Series allows whole fruits and vegetables to be juiced without pre-cutting, while its hands-free operation enables users to multitask in the kitchen with ease.Kuvings products continue to gain global recognition beyond the domestic market. The German business magazine WirtschaftsWoche praised Kuvings as “a new standard for an efficient lifestyle,” while Handelsblatt described the AUTO Series as “an essential premium kitchen appliance for making large quantities of juice conveniently.” Kuvings Thailand is actively strengthening its e-commerce presence by leveraging social media marketing and live streaming commerce. To drive sales and enhance customer engagement, the company has assigned dedicated live-streaming specialists who deliver interactive product demonstrations and real-time communication with viewers.This initiative has been met with overwhelmingly positive responses from customers, who appreciate the ability to experience the brand’s premium juicers in action while receiving instant answers to their questions. The combination of professional live broadcasting and social media promotion is helping Kuvings build stronger connections with Thai consumers and accelerate online sales growth.A Kuvings representative noted, “Local consumers responded enthusiastically to the simplicity of placing whole fruits and vegetables into the machine and enjoying fresh juice at the touch of a button. With Thailand’s thriving juice bar culture and growing demand for fresh-pressed juices, we see strong potential for continued growth in both the commercial and home-use juicer markets.”[Kuvings Thailand]🌎Website : www.kuvings.in.th 👍 Facebook : www.facebook.com/kuvingsth 📸 Instagram : www.instagram.com/kuvingsthailand 📍292 / 3 PRASERT-MANUKITCH RD NAWAMIN, BUENG KUM BANGKOK 10230 THAILAND📞 Tel : 02 056 1118✉️ Email : online@shimono.in.th

