Dual Interface Central Processing Unit (CPU) Card Chips Market Set to Reach $7.95 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Dual Interface Central Processing Unit (CPU) Card Chips Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Dual Interface Central Processing Unit (CPU) Card Chips Market Through 2025?

The market for dual interface central processing unit (CPU) card chips has seen substantial growth in the recent past. Its expansion from $4.83 billion in 2024 to $5.35 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%, testifies this progression. The historic growth trend is credited to factors such as the increased implementation of smart cards in the banking and transportation sectors, amplified demand for secure government identification schemes, a surge in the integration of mobile payments, escalating emphasis on contactless fare collection mechanisms, and a growing requirement for secure validation in access control.

In the coming years, the market for dual interface central processing unit (CPU) card chips is projected to experience a substantial expansion. The market is estimated to reach $7.95 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This expected surge during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the burgeoning usage of biometric authentication in smart card applications, the growing need for secure ID solutions in the healthcare domain, the increased adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) driven payment systems, the expanded implementation of digital wallet and tap-to-pay functionalities, and an increased concentration on post-quantum cryptographic methods in payment security. Prominent trends predicted for this forecast period include progress in biometric-enabled dual interface cards, the production of environment-friendly and recyclable smart cards, innovations in chip technologies capable of supporting multiple applications, improvements in encryption and data protection features, and the creation of more streamlined and flexible chip card designs.

Download a free sample of the dual interface central processing unit (cpu) card chips market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26850&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Dual Interface Central Processing Unit (CPU) Card Chips Market?

The increasing interest in contactless and secure payment systems is anticipated to drive the expansion of the dual-interface central processor unit (CPU) card chips market. Contactless payments, which refer to transaction methods where touchless card or device tapping near a reader is used, are becoming increasingly popular due to rising anxieties over security issues and fraudulent activities, leading customers to choose options that safeguard their sensitive information during transactions. Dual-interface CPU card chips promote these secure contactless payments by enhancing smart cards' capability for both contact-based and touchless transactions, while also bolstering data protection. In fact, in September 2023, UK Finance reported an increase in contactless payments made with credit and debit cards, reaching 17 billion in 2022, a leap of 30% from the 13.1 billion transactions in 2021. The average value of transactions also climbed from approximately $16.00 (£12.66) to around $19.10 (£15.10). Thus, dual-interface CPU card chips market is being strongly influenced by the escalating requirement for touchless and secure payment services. The proliferation of internet of things (IoT) payment devices, which are driving the demand for rapid, contactless transactions, is also expected to fuel the development of the dual-interface CPU card chips market. IoT payment devices, such as connected appliances and wearables, allow secure, touchless financial transactions through wireless technologies like Bluetooth and NFC. The convenience and speed of hands-free transactions in routine activities like shopping, fitness, and commuting led to an increase in consumer demand, and these devices are accommodating the same. The CPU card chips of the dual interface facilitate secure contact and contactless transactions in IoT payment devices, making payments quicker and more integrated through technologies such as NFC. For example, Visa Inc. noticed a 200% global surge in the adoption of tap-to-phone technology in 2024, which allows smartphones to operate as POS devices. Therefore, the rising popularity of IoT payment devices is fostering the growth of the dual interface CPU card chips market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Dual Interface Central Processing Unit (CPU) Card Chips Market?

Major players in the Dual Interface Central Processing Unit (CPU) Card Chips Global Market Report 2025 include:

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• ON Semiconductor Corporation

• Microchip Technology Incorporated

• Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

• HID Global Corporation

• Giantec Semiconductor Corporation

• CPI Card Group Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Dual Interface Central Processing Unit (CPU) Card Chips Market?

Key players in the dual interface central processing unit (CPU) card chips sector are working towards the introduction of technologically sophisticated products like powerful CPU superchips, to address the growing need for sophisticated data processing in fields like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and edge devices. Powerful CPU superchips are advanced processors that combine several high-speed cores or chiplets within a single package, providing superior computing prowess, effectiveness, and flexibility for demanding tasks such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and massive data processing. As an example, in March 2022, the US-based tech firm NVIDIA Corporation unveiled the Grace CPU Superchip, a cutting-edge processor capable of delivering unparalleled performance for artificial intelligence, HPC, and hyperscale data centers. The superchip fuses two Grace CPUs with the aid of NVIDIA's NVLink Chip-2-Chip connection, offering up to 144 Arm Neoverse cores and a memory bandwidth of 1 TB/s. Produced using TSMC's 4nm process, it exhibits extraordinary energy efficiency and is tuned to handle workloads such as large-scale simulations, data analytics, and AI model training, representing a crucial departure from conventional central processing unit frameworks.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Dual Interface Central Processing Unit (CPU) Card Chips Market

The dual interface central processing unit (cpu) card chips market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Contact, Contactless, Dual Interface

2) By Application: Banking, Government, Transportation, Healthcare, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Financial Institutions, Government Agencies, Transportation Authorities, Healthcare Providers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Contact: Smart Card Integrated Circuits, Secure Microcontrollers, Memory Chips

2) By Contactless: Near Field Communication Chips, Radio-Frequency Identification Chips, Wireless Secure Elements

3) By Dual Interface: Europay, Mastercard, And Visa (EMV) Chips, Banking Smart Cards, Multi-Application Secure Chips

View the full dual interface central processing unit (cpu) card chips market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dual-interface-central-processing-unit-cpu-card-chips-global-market-report

Global Dual Interface Central Processing Unit (CPU) Card Chips Market - Regional Insights

In the Dual Interface Central Processing Unit (CPU) Card Chips Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated as the leading region for the year 2024. However, anticipated growth is highest in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecasted period. The report provides coverage for various regions, namely the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Dual Interface Central Processing Unit (CPU) Card Chips Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Multi Mode Chipset Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multi-mode-chipset-global-market-report

System Basis Chip Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/system-basis-chip-global-market-report

Multi Core Processor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multi-core-processor-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.