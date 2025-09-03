iMini Super AI Agent: Creating a new one-stop Experience for in-depth search and intelligent creation

iMini Function Diagram imini AI website home imini AI Deep Research can complete 90% of human work imini ai slides function

iMini Super AI Agent was launched from the perspective of official media, emphasizing its breakthrough capabilities in deep search and intelligent creation.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Another AI Agent Sparks Global Attention After Manus — Introducing Super iMini Agent. Recently, international social media has been abuzz with discussions about the Super iMini Agent, a new generation of general-purpose AI agents. Unlike traditional tools, its working principle is built upon the foundational capabilities of large-scale AI models. Through autonomous task decomposition, it breaks down complex tasks into multiple subtasks and dynamically calls different agents or tools to execute them, ultimately delivering a complete result.In practice, iMini Agent behaves like a highly autonomous assistant: users only need to specify the end goal, and the system automatically executes the entire process.Some may ask: GPT or DeepSeek can already write reports and summaries—so what makes iMini Agent different?The key difference lies in its positioning. GPT and DeepSeek are large language models—essentially the “brain.” iMini, however, is a general-purpose AI agent built on top of these models, combining the “brain” with the “hands and feet.” It takes care of task decomposition, step-by-step orchestration, and tool invocation. Users only need to state the final objective; iMini autonomously breaks it down into smaller tasks and sequentially calls the right tools or subsystems, delivering results in a seamless workflow.For example, in the past, writing a long report with GPT required step-by-step prompts: “make an outline, generate section by section, then piece everything together.” With iMini, all of these intermediate steps are handled in the background—users can simply give one instruction and receive a finished, professional product.Four Core Competitive Advantages of iMini Agent1. Super Agent: The Central Hub for End-to-End Task ProcessingTraditionally, preparing a market analysis report required collaboration between researchers, designers, and copywriters, often taking 2–3 working days. iMini’s Super Agent model revolutionizes this with a three-step process: “intelligent task decomposition – cross-modal resource scheduling – dynamic quality validation.” It first breaks down user instructions into subtasks such as data collection, logical analysis, and visualization. Then, it automatically activates over 20 specialized capabilities including text generation, chart building, and layout design. Finally, it validates the output against industry-grade quality standards, ensuring professional-level results.2. Human-like Workflow: A Complete Loop of Autonomous Decision-MakingiMini’s cognitive engine simulates the human decision-making chain—perception → comprehension → planning → execution → optimization—creating a fully automated pathway from instruction to delivery. For example, when tasked with “creating a presentation on the electric vehicle industry,” the system autonomously retrieves the latest market data, extracts key metrics via NLP, constructs a SWOT analysis framework, selects the most suitable chart types, and applies design principles for a polished visual format. Without user intervention in tool selection or parameter tuning, iMini independently determines the best path, handling up to 80% of routine workplace tasks such as market research, strategic planning, and creative design.3. Original PPTs: Unique and Fully Customized, No More Template CollisionsAddressing one of the biggest pain points in presentations, iMini introduces a three-dimensional generation engine that integrates content, visual design, and interactivity. It automatically generates narrative structures aligned with business logic, creates branded design elements, and smartly matches animations and data visualizations. Unlike template-based, patchwork-style presentations, every iMini-generated PPT comes with a unique digital fingerprint, ensuring originality, professionalism, and exclusivity.4. Efficiency Breakthrough: Quantified Performance GainsIn terms of efficiency, iMini achieves a step-change advantage: complex tasks that used to take days are now completed in a fraction of the time, at only a fraction of the cost. Output is stable, with minimal error rates—significantly outperforming the variability of human work. This leap is not only due to faster computation but also the elimination of repetitive manual tasks. By letting AI handle 80% of foundational operations, human professionals can focus on creativity, strategy, and high-value decision-making.AI Agents: The Next Evolution of Artificial IntelligenceIn conclusion, iMini represents the new wave of AI Agent development. For individuals, it eliminates the need for complex prompt engineering—simply state your needs, and the system completes the task with remarkable efficiency. For enterprises, it dramatically lowers the adoption barrier, allowing industries of all types to benefit quickly and practically.AI Agents serve as a bridge, bringing the capabilities of large models into real-world applications. With ongoing technological evolution, the boundaries of what iMini and similar agents can achieve will continue to expand, ushering in a future where intelligent agents become indispensable partners across education, business, and creativity.

