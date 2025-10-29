iMini AI launches a dedicated Halloween section：AI empowers new creative experiences during festivals

iMini AI Halloween Theme Page 1 iMini AI Halloween Theme Page 2 iMini AI Halloween Theme Page 3 iMini AI Operation Page

NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halloween Fever Ignites Early — iMini AI Captures the Creative WaveBefore October 31 even arrives, Halloween hype has already set the digital world ablaze. In the U.S. alone, consumer spending is forecast to hit $13.1 billion, while searches for “pumpkin lights” and “witch décor” have soared. Across Southeast Asia, sales of themed products have doubled year over year.Amid this festive rush, iMini AI, the leading AI-driven creative platform, has launched its Halloween Special, a one-stop suite that lets users instantly create themed posters, videos, and dynamic social media content. By integrating 25 advanced AI models, including industry leaders like VEO 3.1, Wan 2.2, and Nano Banana 3.0, iMini AI enables creators to go from text to visuals in minutes — no technical skills required.iMini AI Halloween Special: AI Visuals in MinutesThe iMini AI Halloween Hub merges 5 state-of-the-art image generation models and 9 professional AI video creation tools, covering the entire workflow from text-to-image to image-to-video.In the image generation suite, Nano Banana 3.0 stands out for its advanced light rendering and material simulation, capable of producing cinematic realism. For instance, users can simply input “golden feather gown, diamond crown, background with golden mist,” and iMini AI outputs a 4K ultra-detailed portrait within 30 seconds — complete with glowing hair strands and metallic fabric texture.For non-designers, iMini AI provides ready-to-use templates in trending Halloween styles — from dark witches to vampires and pumpkin spirits — all customizable with brand colors, makeup variations, or background swaps.From Images to Videos: AI-Powered StorytellingWhen it comes to motion content, iMini AI leverages Google’s VEO 3.1 and Alibaba’s Wan 2.2 to enable long-shot cinematic storytelling with multi-modal input. Users can upload a first and last frame, and the system automatically generates smooth, coherent video sequences complete with ambient soundscapes.For marketers, prebuilt Halloween storyboards like “Pumpkin Night” or “Vampire Transformation” make ad creation effortless — simply drop in your logo, and iMini AI handles the rest. Compared with traditional video editing, this approach improves production efficiency by up to 40x, helping brands go viral faster.The Global Halloween Shift: From Tradition to AI CreativityHalloween has evolved from pumpkins and candy into a global AI-powered spectacle. On TikTok, the hashtag #Halloween has surpassed 169.7 billion views, while users across Southeast Asia are using AI-generated avatars and animated posters as digital “party tickets.”In the U.S., 72% of consumers plan to celebrate, but they’re no longer satisfied with generic décor — they’re personalizing everything through AI. From laser-carved pumpkin lamps to 3D cosplay outfits inspired by Barbie or Spider-Man, creative searches have surged over 1700%.AI design platforms like iMini AI have become the first stop for festival preparation, empowering both individuals and businesses to turn imagination into tangible visual assets at record speed.iMini AI: Redefining Creative BoundariesWith its Halloween Special, iMini AI continues to push the frontier of AI creativity — bridging imagination and execution through integrated visual intelligence. Whether for brand storytelling, viral marketing, or personal expression, iMini AI offers the tools to transform festive inspiration into share-worthy masterpieces.Experience it now: https://imini.com/

