The Business Research Company's Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT) Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 5.3% Through 2025-2029

It will grow to $4.47 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT) Market?

The market for electrical metallic tubing (EMT) has witnessed robust growth in recent years. The market size is predicted to grow from $3.44 billion in 2024 to $3.64 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Factors such as increased demand for commercial infrastructure, rapid urbanization, advancements in industrial automation, stringent safety regulations, as well as an upsurge in retrofitting and renovation projects have contributed to the growth experienced during the historic period.

In the coming years, the Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT) market is projected to experience robust expansion, reaching an approximate value of $4.47 billion in 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This growth over the forecasted period is due to factors such as increased investments in renewable energy infrastructure, a higher incidence of smart buildings, the proliferation of data center constructions, higher government spending on infrastructure, and an emerging preference for fire-resistant and fortified conduit systems. Additionally, the forecast period will also see major trends such as novel lightweight thin-wall electrical metallic tubing, advanced pre-galvanized coatings, corrosion monitoring coatings, eco-friendly coating technology, and added integrated cable support.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT) Market?

The surge in construction activities is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the electrical metallic tubing (EMT) market. Construction activities encompass the creation, repair, or alteration of structures or infrastructure ranging from roads, bridges, buildings to houses. The uptick in construction activities is a product of growing urbanization, leading to an increased demand for roads, housing, offices, and city infrastructure. EMT aids construction efforts by offering a dependable, simply installed conduit for electrical cabling, thereby establishing a secure, orderly electrical system indispensable for efficient completion of contemporary edifice projects. In January 2025, a report by the Department for Business & Trade, a UK government agency, indicated a 15.9% jump in total construction new orders to $1935 million (£1,436 million) in Q1 2024 compared to Q4 2023. Consequently, the surge in construction activities is stimulating the EMT market growth. Enhanced attention on energy-efficient construct is likely to spur the expansion of the EMT market. Energy-efficient buildings denote structures designed for reduced energy utilization, while maintaining the same degree of convenience and functionality. The heightened concentration on energy-efficient structures arises from escalating energy expenses, which prompts building proprietors and developers to minimize energy use and save on operational costs. EMT plays a key role in energy-efficient constructions by supplying a secure, sturdy conduit for wiring setups that facilitates efficient power distribution and incorporation of energy-conservation technologies across the edifice. A March 2025 report by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, a UK government entity, revealed that in 2024, ECO implemented 337,800 measures in 62,500 novice households – a 24% rise compared to 2023 – while additionally upgrading 43,600 households during the year. Consequently, the enhanced attention on energy-efficient establishments is accelerating the EMT market's growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT) Market?

Major players in the Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Panasonic Corporation

• ABB Ltd

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Southwire Company LLC

• McNaughton-McKay Electric Company

• Crescent Electric Supply Company

• The Reynolds Company

• Nucor Tubular Products Inc.

• Granite City Electric Supply Company

• Atkore International Group Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT) Market In The Future?

Key players in the electrical metallic tubing (EMT) market are prioritizing the creation of inventive solutions such as hot-dip galvanized conduit, to increase corrosion resistance, durability, and the safety of electrical wiring installations in challenging and moist climates. Hot-dip galvanized conduit is a steel conduit coated with a layer of zinc by submerging it in molten zinc, offering a strong defense against rust and augmenting the conduit’s longevity in outdoor and industrial settings. For example, Caparo Middle East, an industrial manufacturer based in UAE, in October 2024 established a new plant in Dammam, Saudi Arabia for the production of electrical conduits, to boost its supply of electrical metallic tubing (EMT) and related conduit solutions in the Middle East. The plant is equipped to manufacture a broad spectrum of steel and aluminum conduit products, such as electrical metallic tubing (EMT), rigid conduit, and other accessories, advancing regional construction and infrastructure development with locally made products that comply with global safety and performance benchmarks. The facility employs progressive galvanizing and shaping techniques for enhanced corrosion resistance, reliable dimensional precision, and straightforward installation in commercial and industrial uses, offering contractors robust, code-abiding conduit solutions that reduce lead times in the region.

What Segments Are Covered In The Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT) Market Report?

The electrical metallic tubing (emt) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Galvanized Steel, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Plastic Coated, Other Material Types

2) By Installation Type: Surface Mounted, Concealed, Embedded, Flexible, Rigid

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

5) By End-Use Industry: Construction, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Energy And Power, Transportation

Subsegments:

1) By Galvanized Steel: Hot-Dip Galvanized Steel, Electro-Galvanized Steel, Pre-Galvanized Steel

2) By Aluminum: 1000 Series Aluminum, 3000 Series Aluminum, 5000 Series Aluminum

3) By Stainless Steel: 304 Stainless Steel, 316 Stainless Steel, 430 Stainless Steel

4) By Plastic Coated: PVC Coated Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT), Polyethylene Coated Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT), Polyurethane Coated Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT)

5) By Other Material Types: Copper Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT), Brass Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT), Composite Material Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT)

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT) Market?

For the year specified in the Electric Metallic Tubing (EMT) Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the most significant market region. The report anticipates the fastest growth to occur in Asia-Pacific in the forthcoming period. It encompasses a comprehensive analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

