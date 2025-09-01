Submit Release
Senate Resolution 141 Printer's Number 1128

PENNSYLVANIA, September 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1128

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

141

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, DUSH, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN,

YAW, COSTA, LANGERHOLC, BROOKS, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,

BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN, MARTIN, HAYWOOD,

HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK, ARGALL, J. WARD, CULVER, MALONE, KANE

AND LAUGHLIN, SEPTEMBER 1, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 1, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of September 2025 as "Military Suicide

Prevention and Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Current studies confirm a high suicide rate among

United States military veterans; and

WHEREAS, Suicide is a national public health issue among

veterans, nonveteran adults and United States adults; and

WHEREAS, Veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide

than those who have never served in the military; and

WHEREAS, The risk factor for female veterans is 2.2 times

higher; and

WHEREAS, In this Commonwealth, we lose nearly 250 veterans

per year to suicide; and

WHEREAS, The reason for the elevated suicide rate among

veterans may be attributed to the availability of lethal means

to carry out suicide, and contributing factors may include high

exposure to trauma, stress, burnout, addiction, isolation,

