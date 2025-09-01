Senate Resolution 141 Printer's Number 1128
PENNSYLVANIA, September 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1128
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
141
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, DUSH, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN,
YAW, COSTA, LANGERHOLC, BROOKS, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,
BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN, MARTIN, HAYWOOD,
HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK, ARGALL, J. WARD, CULVER, MALONE, KANE
AND LAUGHLIN, SEPTEMBER 1, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 1, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of September 2025 as "Military Suicide
Prevention and Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Current studies confirm a high suicide rate among
United States military veterans; and
WHEREAS, Suicide is a national public health issue among
veterans, nonveteran adults and United States adults; and
WHEREAS, Veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide
than those who have never served in the military; and
WHEREAS, The risk factor for female veterans is 2.2 times
higher; and
WHEREAS, In this Commonwealth, we lose nearly 250 veterans
per year to suicide; and
WHEREAS, The reason for the elevated suicide rate among
veterans may be attributed to the availability of lethal means
to carry out suicide, and contributing factors may include high
exposure to trauma, stress, burnout, addiction, isolation,
