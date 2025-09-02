New Book 'Sacred Body, Sacred Soul' by Tiffany Cano Guides Readers on a Journey of Healing, Worthiness, and Self-Love

Sacred Body Sacred Soul Book Cover Tiffany Cano Profile Pic Highly Perceptive People Academy

Tiffany Cano’s Sacred Body, Sacred Soul guides empaths and seekers to heal shame, reclaim worthiness, and embrace self-love with grace.

Every curve, every scar, every story written on your body is evidence of your sacredness.” — Tiffany Cano

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healer, intuitive, and transformational guide Tiffany Cano has released her highly anticipated book, Sacred Body, Sacred Soul : A Healing Journey to Reclaim Worthiness, Beauty & Power. This inspiring and practical guidebook weaves together spirituality, self-growth, and empowerment to help sensitive souls break free from shame, heal old wounds, and step fully into their radiance.Part spiritual roadmap, part healing companion, Sacred Body, Sacred Soul speaks to empaths, intuitives, and seekers who are ready to transform their relationship with their bodies and reclaim their authentic power. Through storytelling, affirmations, journaling prompts, and healing practices, Tiffany offers readers a safe space to feel seen, heard, and understood while guiding them into deeper alignment with love and joy.“Too many people silently struggle with self-worth, body shame, and the wounds that keep them small,” says Cano. “Sacred Body, Sacred Soul was born out of decades of helping people heal blind spots and emotional pain. My mission is to help readers remember their sacredness, embrace their beauty, and know they are worthy of love.”With compassionate wisdom, Cano explores themes such as:*Healing shame and self-judgment*Releasing generational wounds and limiting beliefs*Embracing the body as a sacred temple*Reclaiming worthiness, sensuality, and self-love*Integrating mind, body, spirit, and soulEarly readers have praised the book as “a balm for the sensitive heart” and “a transformational guide that blends tenderness with practical tools.” Dr. Maribel Contreras, Psy.d, LMFT, declares, "This isn't just a book-It's a healing journey. If you're ready to stop shrinking and start shining, Sacred Body Sacred Soul will meet you with love, truth, and transformation."Sacred Body, Sacred Soul is now available in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon.Tiffany is an energy healer and CEO of Highly Perceptive People Academy . She has been getting paid for healing since she was 8 years old, guiding empaths, intuitives, and transformational leaders to clear blind spots, strengthen boundaries, and trust their intuition. Tiffany is the creator of the Loved. Seen. Heard. TV show and will be featured in three upcoming transformation documentaries: Frequency of Miracles, Pillars of Power, and Rise of the Lioness. She is known for blending science and spirituality, she facilitates deep, lasting healing that helps people feel safe, empowered, and open to receiving more love, money, and joy.For interviews, media requests, or speaking engagements, please contact:Tiffany CanoHighly Perceptive People Academy

