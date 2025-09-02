Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,785 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault & Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4007761

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode                          

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/01/2025 @ 1650 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 417 Lower Pln, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: 

  • Aggravated Assault

  • Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED:  David Martin                                             

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Karen Belknap

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Topsham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a threatening incident located at 417 Lower Pln, in the town of Bradford, VT. Investigation revealed David Martin (81) threatened Karen Belknap while displaying a firearm, placing her in fear for her life. Martin was located and subsequently placed under arrest. He was transported to the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Martin was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/30/2025 at 0800 hours and was released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2025 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault & Criminal Threatening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more