St Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault & Criminal Threatening
CASE#: 25A4007761
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/01/2025 @ 1650 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 417 Lower Pln, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION:
- Aggravated Assault
- Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: David Martin
AGE: 81
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VICTIM: Karen Belknap
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Topsham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a threatening incident located at 417 Lower Pln, in the town of Bradford, VT. Investigation revealed David Martin (81) threatened Karen Belknap while displaying a firearm, placing her in fear for her life. Martin was located and subsequently placed under arrest. He was transported to the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Martin was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/30/2025 at 0800 hours and was released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2025 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite #1
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov
