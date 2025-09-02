St Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault & Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4007761

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/01/2025 @ 1650 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 417 Lower Pln, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION:

Aggravated Assault

Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: David Martin

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

VICTIM: Karen Belknap

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Topsham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a threatening incident located at 417 Lower Pln, in the town of Bradford, VT. Investigation revealed David Martin (81) threatened Karen Belknap while displaying a firearm, placing her in fear for her life. Martin was located and subsequently placed under arrest. He was transported to the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Martin was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/30/2025 at 0800 hours and was released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2025 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819