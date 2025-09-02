Dentulu Launches Viome’s At-home Cancer Saliva Test, Redefining Role of Dental Professionals In Early Cancer Detection

Viome At-home Oral and Throat Cancer Detection Powered by Dentulu Viome & Dentulu - Data Driven, Evidence Based, Preventive Care

FDA-Designated Breakthrough Saliva Test Delivers Non-Invasive, At-Home Molecular Screening for Detection of Oral/Throat Cancers Often Before Symptoms Emerge

Through Dentulu's Teledentistry network, this innovative screening becomes widely accessible to patients regardless of their geographic location, bringing advanced cancer detection to patients at-home” — Naveen Jain, Founder and CEO of Viome

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentulu, the nation’s leading Teledentistry platform and pioneer of innovative at-home dental technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Viome , the leader in AI-powered, RNA-based health diagnostics and precision nutrition. This collaboration will integrate Viome’s breakthrough CancerDetect Salivary Diagnostic Test into Dentulu’s nationwide network, empowering dental professionals, physicians, and patients with a simple, non-invasive at-home test for the early detection of oral and throat cancers.In the United States, approximately 60,000 new cases of oral and pharyngeal cancers are expected in 2025, resulting in an estimated 13,000 deaths. Most oral cancers are detected during routine dental exams through visual inspection, a method that often misses early-stage disease and relies heavily on practitioner experience. Late-stage diagnoses drastically reduce survival rates, and this pattern continues year after year, contributing to a growing population of individuals living with or dying from these cancers. Viome developed its CancerDetect Test to address this critical issue of late-stage diagnosis, earning FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its potential to outperform current testing methods and significantly improve patient outcomes.“Dentulu has always been at the forefront of innovation and education, reshaping how patients access and understand their dental care,” said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO of Dentulu. “Dentistry is no longer simply about cleanings and cavities. It’s becoming a critical frontline in overall health and wellness. Through our partnership with Viome, we are taking bold steps to bridge the gap between oral and systemic health, providing dental professionals and patients with a game-changing saliva test that can detect oral cancer early and save lives.”“At Viome, our mission is to detect and prevent diseases like oral and throat cancer through cutting-edge RNA-based science and home-based diagnostics,” said Naveen Jain, Founder and CEO of Viome. “This collaboration with Dentulu empowers dental professionals to play a life-saving role in the early detection of oral cancers, transforming the standard of care in oral health by enabling patients to act before they become death sentences.”Transforming Oral Cancer Screening with TechnologyViome’s CancerDetect Test utilizes advanced RNA sequencing and AI-driven insights to identify biomarkers in saliva associated with oral and throat cancers. This comprehensive molecular analysis can detect early-stage oral cancers, including squamous cell carcinomas that account for 90% of oral cancer cases. Patients collect their samples at home and send them to Viome where they are analyzed using the company's proprietary AI models, trained on one of the largest RNA gene expression datasets in the world. This at-home test empowers patients to take control of their health with a simple, non-invasive process, reducing the anxiety of traditional screening methods.Dentulu’s nationwide network of licensed dental professionals provides patients with expert clinical guidance on their test results and recommended next steps. Dentulu ensures that patients receiving positive or concerning test results are immediately referred to local dental and medical offices, ensuring continuity of care and timely intervention."Our technology fundamentally changes how we approach oral cancer screening," said Dr. Edward Zuckerberg, Chief Dental Officer at Viome. "Instead of hoping to catch cancer during routine exams, we can now hunt for it at the molecular level before any visible symptoms appear. Through Dentulu's Teledentistry network, this innovative screening becomes widely accessible to patients regardless of their geographic location, bringing advanced cancer detection to both urban and remote communities."For more information on Dentulu’s partnership with Viome and to access the CancerDetect Test, visit www.dentulu.com About DentuluDentulu is the nation’s most comprehensive and widely recognized Teledentistry platform, redefining how dental care is delivered and accessed across the United States. Built by dental professionals for dental professionals, Dentulu provides a secure, HIPAA-compliant ecosystem that connects patients, providers, and industry partners through cutting-edge digital tools. The company pioneered innovations such as the MouthCamconsumer intraoral camera, and today operates a robust B2B and B2C marketplace that showcases leading dental technologies and services.With its nationwide network of licensed dental providers, Dentulu enables patients to receive professional guidance, preventive care, and advanced diagnostics from the comfort of their homes—bridging the gap between dentistry, medicine, and whole-body health. By integrating breakthrough technologies and forging strategic partnerships with forward-thinking companies, Dentulu continues to set the standard for modern dentistry and transform the patient experience.Beyond direct patient care, Dentulu also serves as a trusted network and distribution platform for product companies, dental laboratories, and service-based partners who undergo a rigorous approval process before being featured within its ecosystem. By leveraging Dentulu’s consumer-initiated model, these partners gain unparalleled access to patients nationwide while maintaining a symbiotic relationship with local dental offices and DSOs to whom Dentulu refers. This ensures that patients benefit from the latest innovations and solutions in oral health, while providers expand their service offerings and strengthen patient trust all under the oversight of Dentulu’s secure, HIPAA-compliant infrastructure voted the Best of Class Teledentistry technology back to back years at the American Dental Association.For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, visit https://www.dentulu.com/partner-with-dentulu.html About ViomeViome is a longevity and preventive healthcare company committed to bridging the gap between scientific breakthroughs and their practical implementation as health solutions. Utilizing cutting-edge AI and the world's largest gene expression database, Viome's home-based tests offer individuals personalized nutritional guidance and innovative microbiome health products to enhance lifespan and health.Viome has empowered over half a million users with its unique approach that marries groundbreaking proprietary RNA sequencing methods with AI technology. This combination analyzes epigenetic biomarkers, providing robust, AI-driven health insights that contribute significantly to promoting a healthy lifespan.With its top-tier precision nutrition recommendations, Viome offers a comprehensive and personalized solution to aging. This is more than just health optimization; it's a revolution in understanding how we age and enabling us to do so with vitality and wellness.Media Contacts:Viome:Chris HempelSpark Public Relations for Viomechris.hempel@sparkpr.comDentulu:

