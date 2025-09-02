GIGGLE SPOON RELEASES NEW CHILDREN’S SONG SPARE TIRE BLUES

SPARE TIRE BLUES by Giggle Spoon - the Single will be available on 9/19/25 Giggle Spoon - originator of the laugh-along songbook Giggle Spoon at LA Times Festival of Books April 2025

AN ARTISTIC CREATION OF TWO COLLABORATING BROTHERS

definitely one of my favorite songs I’ve ever made and it gives me so much joy to think how far my Dad has come from the days of a bouncing belly tire to slim and trim. We are all so proud of him.” — Bradford Knight

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set to a country rhythm, SPARE TIRE BLUES single from Giggle Spoon will release on September 19, 2025. The humorous children’s song was composed and performed by Bradford Knight and mixed and mastered by Dan Naim. Lyrically, however, the impetus of the song stems from the poem “Spare Tire,” which is found in Dr. DW Knight’s award-winning book TONGUE TEASERS : Laugh-Along Songbook Origins – A Taste of the Poems Before the Music. Both the author and the composer/performer are brothers and the poem itself was inspired by their father who jokingly used to refer to his own belly as a spare tire before eventually shedding nearly 100 pounds.Speaking about Spare Tire Blues, Bradford says, “it is definitely one of my favorite songs I’ve ever made and it gives me so much joy to think how far my Dad has come from the days of a bouncing belly tire to slim and trim. We are all so proud of him.”Spare Tire Blues by Giggle Spoon will be streaming across all major music platforms such as Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify, to name a few. For now, the song can be heard on the Giggle Spoon website and fans can follow their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.Dr. Knight’s poetry book TONGUE TEASERS is the recipient of several book awards, both domestically and internationally, including the NYC Big Book Award for best in Children’s Humor and The Golden Wizard Book Prize in the UK. Both brothers will be available for signings, photos, and interviews at the Giggle Spoon booth at the Los Angeles Kids Book Festival on September 7, 2025. The book festival, which focuses on early education, bilingualism and multiculturalism, is a free event hosted by the ABC Foundation a 501(c)(3). And it will be at the West Hollywood Park at 647 N San Vicente Blvd from 9:30am-4:30pm.Giggle Spoon is the originator of the “laugh-along songbook,” a unique genre of humorous illustrated picture books with an accompanying original song. The children’s entertainment brand was started by two brothers who combine their talents and create children’s books, illustrations, and songs to serve up laughter. To date, they’ve published fifteen books, two albums, and two singles since April 2024. Giggle Spoon is the trade name of BD Brands, LLC - a California limited liability company. In addition to serving up laughter, Giggle Spoon serves up goodwill through charitable giving and, as a certified member of 1% for the Planet , has pledged a percentage of the company’s total revenue to non-profit organizations committed to the health of our children and the planet. Visit https://www.GiggleSpoon.com for more information.###

What is Giggle Spoon?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.